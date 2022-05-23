Ohio Bill Would Make Drunk Drivers Support Victim’s Children After Fatal Crash

Recent studies show that about 28 people are killed in drunk driving accidents every day in the U.S

Fox 8 –An Ohio bill would make drunk drivers support victims’ children after fatal crash. An Ohio lawmaker is pushing a bill that would make drunk drivers convicted of vehicular homicide pay child support in a crash if the children is under 18. The Ohio State Representative introduced the bill and states that the drunk driver has to continue making child support payments until the child turns 18 and graduates high school.

Recent studies show that about 28 people are killed in drunk driving accidents every day in the U.S.

The lawmaker says the bill would not only hold drunk drivers accountable, but also support the victims’ families.

Regardless of the substance, Driving Under the Influence can ruin your life. Seek help if needed.

A DUI can cause issues beyond the wheel that could have been prevented. These types of accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. DUIs typically cause more damage than sober driving and they usually cause additional damage upon impact.

Drivers in Cleveland, Ohio need to take extra precautions.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Cleveland, Ohio DUI Attorney as soon as possible.

