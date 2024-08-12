Former Postal Service Maintenance Manager Sentenced for Stealing Cash at Indianapolis Distribution Center

The total amount of money stolen by the defendant was found to be no more than $6,500.

INDIANAPOLIS – Barry Gallon, 54, of McCordsville, has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to theft of mail matter by officer or employee, a felony criminal offense.

According to court documents, Gallon was employed as a Maintenance Manager at the United States Postal Service’s Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center for seven years. Between August 31, 2023, and September 20, 2023, Gallon stole cash from letters, packages, bags, and mail within the mainstream at the distribution center. The total amount of money stolen by the defendant was found to be no more than $6,500.

“Since the founding of our country, the U.S. Postal Service has been a vital resource for all Americans—a resource that requires that Americans are able to trust that their mail will reach its intended destination,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “When public servants criminally exploit their positions for their own gain, they must be held accountable. The felony criminal conviction here will ensure that the defendant will never again be in a similar position of trust.”

The United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Corbin D. Houston, who prosecuted this case.