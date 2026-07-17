Former Professor Pleads Guilty in Fentanyl Case

Former professor admitted involvement in fentanyl network tied to overdoses.

A former Texas Tech professor who once taught business and supply chain topics has admitted to taking part in a fentanyl distribution operation that federal authorities say caused serious harm in the Lubbock area. Daniel Taylor, 51, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Prosecutors said the case uncovered an illegal drug operation that stretched beyond simple drug sales and involved prostitution, branding tactics, and a series of overdoses tied to fentanyl supplied by Taylor.

According to prosecutors, Taylor relied on skills developed during his academic career to organize and manage a drug network. Authorities said he created a system for obtaining, packaging, and distributing narcotics, with much of the activity centered around the Executive Inn in Lubbock. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said Taylor used his professional background to help run the operation. Prosecutors described the case as an example of how business knowledge can be turned toward illegal activities when placed in the wrong hands.

Investigators said Taylor sold several forms of fentanyl, including a pink-colored mixture that was allegedly combined with bromazolam, a powerful sedative. Court records show the product was marketed with a “pink flamingo” identity, while other fentanyl products carried different names intended to set them apart from competing drugs on the street.

Authorities allege Taylor went beyond selling narcotics and provided drugs to women in exchange for sex. Prosecutors also accused him of drugging prostitutes. Those allegations are expected to be considered when sentencing takes place.

The investigation began after law enforcement received information suggesting that a Texas Tech professor was involved in fentanyl trafficking. Agents launched surveillance efforts and monitored Taylor’s movements. During the investigation, authorities reported observing what appeared to be drug transactions. Court documents describe several overdose incidents connected to fentanyl supplied. In one case, a person suffered a severe overdose and required emergency treatment. That individual reportedly spent several days on a ventilator before recovering.

A search of Taylor’s residence uncovered what agents described as evidence of drug manufacturing and distribution. Authorities reported finding suspected fentanyl, packaging supplies, a heat-sealing machine, and both clear and pink plastic bags. Investigators also recovered a handwritten note that appeared to describe how the pink-colored product was prepared. According to court filings, the note referenced a mixture containing fentanyl and bromazolam. Prosecutors said the document provided insight into how the drugs were packaged and marketed before being sold.

Agents also discovered a Pelican case containing several containers of suspected fentanyl powder. Other items included baggies marked with decorative stickers and substances believed to be narcotics. Investigators found several doses of Narcan, a medication commonly used to reverse opioid overdoses. The search turned up numerous items connected to the flamingo theme authorities say Taylor used to market the drug mixture. Among the items recovered were flamingo stickers, keychains, pink envelopes, and decorative kitchen items featuring cartoon flamingos.

Taylor remains in federal custody while awaiting sentencing. Because of the amount of fentanyl involved and the nature of the charge, he faces a possible prison sentence of up to 40 years. He could also be ordered to pay a fine of as much as $5 million. Federal prosecutors said they will seek a lengthy sentence, arguing that the operation contributed to overdoses and caused a serious danger to the community.

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Former Texas Tech professor pleads guilty after prosecutors say he used supply chain expertise to run fentanyl network

Former Texas Tech professor pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking

Ex-Texas Tech professor admits to running fentanyl ring, trading drugs for sex, documents say