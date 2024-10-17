Former SSA Employee Sentenced for Fraudulent Telework, Emergency Childcare, and Medical Leave Schemes

Markham was paid his full federal salary and benefits, while concealing the fact that he was working for his personal business and not for SSA.

INDIANAPOLIS – Christopher Markham, 40, of Westfield, Indiana, has been sentenced to two years of probation and has been ordered to pay $49,255 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to court documents, Markham was employed by the Social Security Administration and assigned to an office in Anderson, Indiana. Between February 13, 2019, and June 17, 2022, Markham engaged in a scheme by which he made it appear as though he was teleworking full-time for Social Security Administration (SSA) during workdays, when in reality he was earning income working as a home inspector for his personal business. Markham was paid his full federal salary and benefits, while concealing the fact that he was working for his personal business and not for SSA.

Markham routinely performed home inspections for his personal business during the workweek while purporting to “telework” on official SSA time. He concealed the fact that he was not performing SSA work during official work hours by having his wife and his mother access the SSA computer system and send emails to supervisors to make it appear as though he was online and working.

Markham nevertheless sought to be paid in full during this period and submitted 53 fraudulent time reports to SSA’s online timekeeping portal, as well as falsified daily work logs to his supervisors.

Additionally, Markham engaged in other fraud schemes to obtain Emergency Paid Leave by falsely claiming he was required to stay home to take care of his children. In fact, his children were in daycare, and he was again performing work for and earning income from his personal business. He allegedly performed at least 70 home inspections for his personal business while claiming to be providing emergency care for his children.

Finally, on multiple occasions, Markham fraudulently claimed benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act (“FMLA”) by falsely claiming he was unable to work due to illness—when he was actually doing home inspections for his personal business. Markham even attended an F.C. Tucker retreat promoting his business while claiming he was on FMLA leave.

On June 4 and 5, 2020, Markham was granted administrative leave after claiming that the internet wire to his home had been cut. Markham advised that his internet provider would not be able to send anyone to his home to repair the wire until Friday, June 5, 2020. In reality, his internet provider had no record of a damaged wire, and Markham used the administrative leave to take an unapproved, paid vacation to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In total, Markham’s fraudulent conduct caused a loss to the SSA of approximately $49,255, which he has been court ordered to repay. Markham’s failure to perform his duties caused needy members of the public to have their social security benefits delayed, including people with autism, blindness, and end stage cancer.

“Telework and emergency leave policies exist to provide needed flexibility and support to hard-working federal employees—not to supplement the incomes of no-show employees who want to double-dip on the public’s dime while working for a private business,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The defendant’s conduct was even more egregious because his failure to work harmed Americans who were depending on him to receive the much-needed benefits to which they were entitled. Public service is a public trust, and those who abuse that trust will be held accountable.”

The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Bradley P. Shepard, who prosecuted this case.