Former Trump Campaign Attorney Sidney Powell Wants Supreme Court to Hear Election Lawsuit

Conservative attorney Sidney Powell has filed yet another legal complaint claiming that Democrats are trying to steal the Michigan election away from President Donald Trump.

According to The Detroit Free Press, Powell filed a request with the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week. In her complaint, Powell claimed that Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature supports her bid to invalidate all legally-cast ballots in the state.

Instead of dividing Michigan’s Electoral College votes based off the popular count, Powell wants the Legislature to choose its own slate of GOP electors—electors who would, presumably, cast their ballots in favor of Trump.

This, in spite of the fact that President-elect Joe Biden carried Michigan by more than 100,000 votes.

But as the Free Press observes, Powell’s lawsuit—much like another she filed mere weeks ago—is riddled with factual errors. Michigan’s Legislature has not voiced support for Powell’s litigation. Rather, the former vice president.

However, the Free Press suggests the Supreme Court won’t likely take up Powell’s case. The justices have already dismissed better-argued suits brought by a coalition of conservative attorneys general, while lower courts have been skeptical of Powell’s intent.

That hasn’t stopped Powell from asserting that her lawsuit is so urgent that the bench must here it immediately, before any federal court has the chance to issue a determination.

Aside from Powell’s obvious attempts to flour the judicial process, her lawsuit has been criticized for containing a large number of factual errors.

“On December 14, 2020, the Republican majority State legislatures of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin exercised their plenary authority under the U.S. Constitution’s Electors Clause by permitting the full slate of Republican nominees to cast their electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump on a contingent basis,” the lawsuit states.

Another section of the suit asserts that such conservative elector slates have received actual political backing.

“Republican slates of electors have received the endorsement of the Republican-majority legislatures in each of these States, as reflected in the decision for them to cast (or attempting to cast) their slate of electoral votes,” Powell wrote.

The Free Press notes that neither of these claims have any truth to them.

Indeed, Powell’s suits have been argued before. In her own move to dismiss Powell’s Michigan complaint, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit “offered nothing beyond speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice-President Biden.”

Powell, adds Business Insider, is a former Trump campaign attorney. She was removed from the campaign’s legal team in November, but has continued to file litigation on its behalf in the weeks since.

