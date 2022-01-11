Former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Student Sues Over Sexual Harassment by Former Chancellor’s Husband

The world of academia can have many bureaucratic challenges. Sexual harassment knows no limits in these types of settings.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, a former student who attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has filed a lawsuit against the University’s former chancellor’s husband. The suit claims that the university and UW System for failing to protect her and others from sexual harassment by a former chancellor’s husband. The U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin accuses the university of not taking appropriate actions to protect former students and other women from inappropriate comments and unwanted touching by the Chancellor’s husband.

According to the complaint, at the time of the harassment, the student was a senior at the school and had the first of many unavoidable interactions with the chancellor’s husband. The complaint then contends that the student was then a victim of unwanted touching after the assault. The harasser’s behavior has been well known for his actions against female students, without facing any consequences.

The investigation started back in 2017 when the harasser was ordered to engage in sexual harassment counseling, but no record of this counseling has ever been recorded. Claims state that the University knew about the abusive behavior but took no actions to protect its female students

Why academic sexual harassment is difficult to fight

The world of academia can have many bureaucratic challenges. Sexual harassment knows no limits in these types of settings. It can affect students and workers in every field and every position. If left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Others may perceive that the threatening messages to be harassment. Wisconsin Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences workplace sexual harassment or harassment in any academic setting, it is recommended to do the following:

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with human resources

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area.

Students should report the incident to the counselors of their academic institutions.

