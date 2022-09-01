Fox News Hosts Deposed in Dominion Voting Systems Defamation Lawsuit

Dominion hopes that its deposition of some of Fox News’s most popular hosts could bolster its case against the network.

Some of Fox News’s biggest names have been deposed as Dominion Voting Systems continues its defamation lawsuit against the media outlet.

According to CNN, attorneys for Dominion notified Fox News last week that the company would be deposing Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. Dominion also sought depositions from Sean Hannity, and Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo.

Each of the hosts, says CNN, had been mentioned by name in Dominion’s initial filing.

CNN reports that the depositions are intended to gather evidence to support Dominion’s claim that Fox News defamed the technology company by spreading lies about its role in alleged election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

“Fox took a small flame” of disinformation and “turned it into a forest fire,” Dominion said in its complaint.

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” the lawsuit added. “Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process. If this case does not rise to the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing does.”

Dominion has broadly asserted that Fox “recklessly disregarded the truth” by propagating unproven—and, at times, bizarre—conspiracy theories that the company rigged ballots to ensure President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

“The lies,” Dominion attorneys wrote in their complaint, “were good for Fox’s business.”

However, Fox News has repeatedly maintained that it cannot—and should not—be held liable for reporting on issues that may interest its viewers, even if those issues are baseless conspiracy theories.

“We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Dan Webb, an attorney recently hired by Fox, told The Washington Post that Fox News was simply doing its journalistic duty by reporting allegations of election fraud.

“There are very few events in the last 50 years in this country that I think are more newsworthy than our president alleging that our entire Democratic system was put on its head by a voting machine company stealing votes,” Webb said.

Fox further said, “In addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported and not rooted in sound financial analysis, [the lawsuit serves] as nothing mor than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs.”

Dominion, adds CNN, is one of two election companies currently suing Fox News for defamation, with the other being Smartmatic.

Both companies are seeking damages in the billions of dollars.

