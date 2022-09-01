How Much is a Whiplash Settlement?

Whiplash settlements are calculated by adding up your total medical expenses and missed wages, then multiplying that number by a factor that represents your non-economic damages.

One of the most common injuries for car accident victims is whiplash. Although some might assume that this is a minor ailment that will heal with a few days’ rest, whiplash can actually be quite severe and long-lasting. It might also require considerable medical treatment, which can be expensive. In addition, whiplash can result in days, weeks, or even months of missed work as you rest and try to heal. With these factors in mind, a settlement is incredibly important. But how much could you receive for your whiplash settlement?

The best person to ask is a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Louisiana. These legal professionals have seen plenty of whiplash claims in the past, and they can give you an accurate estimate. Not only that, but an accident attorney can also guide you through every aspect of your injury claim from start to finish. They can also negotiate on your behalf with insurance companies, ensuring that you receive the compensation you need.

Average Whiplash Settlements

The first thing that you need to know is that whiplash settlements depend on a number of factors, including your total missed wages, medical expenses, and other damages. That being said, most whiplash injuries result in settlements of about $10,000 to $20,000. This is a reflection of not just the financial losses associated with the injury, but also non-economic damages, like pain & suffering.

How Are Whiplash Settlements Calculated?

Whiplash settlements are calculated by adding up your total medical expenses and missed wages, then multiplying that number by a factor that represents your non-economic damages. For example, you might have incurred $2,000 in medical expenses to deal with your whiplash injury. This injury might have also resulted in you missing work, causing another $2,000 in damages. Finally, you might have suffered considerable pain and discomfort, and your general damage multiplier might be a factor of two. This means that you would receive a total of $8,000.

Not All Whiplash Injuries Are the Same

It’s also worth mentioning that not all whiplash injuries are the same. Whiplash-associated disorders are ranked on a sliding scale:

Grade 0: No physical sign of injury

Grade 1: Complaints of discomfort but no physical sign of injury

Grade 2: Complaints and signs of musculoskeletal injury

Grade 3: Complaints and signs of neurological injury

Grade 4: Complaints and fractures or dislocation

As you can see, whiplash injuries can be quite severe when you get into the higher grades.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the LaPlace area for a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney, look no further than Faucheux Law Firm. Over the years, we have helped numerous accident victims with a wide range of injury claims, including those related to whiplash. We know that this injury can be painful and debilitating – regardless of what anyone else says. With our help, you can strive for the highest possible settlement amount. Book your consultation today.