Are You in Urgent Need of Criminal Defense in Traverse City, Michigan?

Criminal cases are completely different from civil cases, and in many ways they are much more pressing and can often lead to much more serious and lasting consequences. Each year, thousands upon thousands of people in the United States are charged with misdemeanor and felony charges. Misdemeanor charges, however, are without a doubt the most common, and though the penalties posed for misdemeanors are typically less severe than those established for felony convictions, they can also tarnish your record and complicate nearly every area of your life. If you have been criminally charged, it’s imperative that you do not divulge any delicate information and that you get in touch with a criminal defense attorney in Traverse City, Michigan right away.

Have You Been Charged with a Misdemeanor or a Felony?

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, “any criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for a term of not more than one year is a misdemeanor. Any misdemeanor that carries a penalty of imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine of not more than five hundred dollars ($500), or both, is a petty offense. Misdemeanors include such offenses as minor assaults, simple possession of controlled substances, some tax law violations, and other offenses. Petty offenses include offenses against traffic laws as well as many regulations enacted by the agencies of the United States.” While it’s rare for a misdemeanor case to go to trial, it’s imperative that you secure the assistance of an experienced criminal defense attorney who can advise and guide you outside of the court, and in it, should that instance be reached. After speaking with their client, and gathering all details about the case, the attorney will conduct more in-depth research into the case, and investigate all possible avenues for acquitting the defendant. This part of the process also includes interviews and the gathering of evidence to help build the case. The evidence may include but is not limited photographic evidence, receipts, medical reports, damage reports, etc.

If you have been charged with a felony, the attorney’s procedure will likely be the same, but evidently the penalties for the charge pose an even greater threat to the client. In the case of a felony charge, the offense is punishable by either a death sentence or imprisonment for longer than a year. Your record will also show a felony conviction that could possibly limit your personal and professional opportunities.

Who Initiates a Criminal Case?

Per United States Courts, "only the government initiates a criminal case, usually through the U.S. attorney's office, in coordination with a law enforcement agency. Allegations of criminal behavior should be brought to the local police, the FBI, or another appropriate law enforcement agency."