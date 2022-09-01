Is It Worth It to Fight a DUI?

Things become even more serious if you caused injuries or deaths, and you may face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious offenses.

You’ve just been charged with a DUI. You’re facing a number of consequences as a result, including license suspension, fines, driving school, and perhaps even jail time. But is it really worth it to go through the added stress of fighting these charges in court? Wouldn’t it be easier to simply throw your hands up in the air, admit defeat, and accept the consequences? Or is it worth it to fight your DUI charge alongside a qualified, experienced defense attorney?

Whatever your situation may be, you should probably at least speak with a DUI attorney in Michigan before you make your final decision. The truth is that it might be much easier to fight your DUI charge than you think. Some evidence isn’t all that reliable, and it can be challenged effectively in court. If you book a consultation with an attorney, you can explore your options before determining the best course of action.

What If I Do Nothing?

So what happens if you simply plead guilty and accept the consequences? Well, these consequences can be life-altering, to say the least. Even if it’s your very first offense, you still face hundreds of dollars in fines, potentially months in jail, and up to 360 hours of community service. In addition, your license will likely be suspended, and this could cause you to lose your job. Additional consequences include an ignition interlock device and up to six points added to your license, making suspension more likely in the months to come.

But what happens if you have committed previous DUI offenses? Well, the consequences become much more severe. For a third offense within your lifetime, you face up to five years in prison, fines of up to $5,000, and up to 180 days of community service. In addition, your license will be completely revoked for at least one year, your license plate will be confiscated, and your vehicle may be forfeited.

Things become even more serious if you caused injuries or deaths, and you may face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious offenses.

It’s Definitely Worth Fighting Your DUI Charge

As you can see, it’s worth fighting your DUI charge even if it’s your first offense with no aggravating factors. Even losing your license can have a significant impact on your life, preventing you from earning an income, seeing your children, or traveling. It becomes even more imperative to fight DUI charges if you are facing serious charges that involve years of potential prison time.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Traverse City area for a qualified, experienced DUI attorney, look no further than Neumann Law Group. We know that facing these charges can be incredibly daunting, but you’re not alone in this battle. With our assistance, you can fight for your rights in an effective, confident manner. Having a skilled attorney at your side can make all the difference in this situation, so book your consultation today to get started.