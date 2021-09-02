Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Recalls Certain Antipasto Products Amid Growing Salmonella Outbreak

Earlier this week, Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. announced a recall for certain packages of uncured antipasto products that may be linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. decided earlier this week that it is recalling about 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products over concerns it may be contaminated with salmonella. The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and includes the 24-ounce trays of ready-to-eat meat that were shipped to retailers nationwide, including Costco.

The recall announcement came days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it was investigating “two salmonella outbreaks across 17 states believed to involve Italian-style meats.”

At the moment, the recall involves the antipasto prosciutto, soppressata, salami and coppa trays. The ‘Best-by- dates range from August 27 to February 11, 2022. The UPC is 073541305316 and establishment number ‘EST. 7543B is printed on the product packaging.

When commenting on the recall, Simone Bocchini, the president of Fratelli Beretta, said the recall was “issued in an abundance of caution for consumer’s safety, due to possible salmonella exposure.” For now, consumers are being advised not to eat the recalled products. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Fratelli Beretta USA’s recall hotline at 1-866-918-8738.

