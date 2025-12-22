Fraud, Nuclear Verdicts and Junk Science Push 8 Courts onto New “Judicial Hellholes®” List

$1B talc verdict catapults Los Angeles to top spot, “fraudemics” and junk science drive lawsuit abuse nationwide.

WASHINGTON — The American Tort Reform Foundation named eight Judicial Hellholes® today in its 2025-2026 report, citing fraud allegations, high-dollar, nuclear verdicts® and made-for-litigation science as top concerns.

2025-2026 Judicial Hellholes®:

“These jurisdictions are trial lawyers’ laboratories where they test novel liability theories and concoct new ways to sue,” said Tiger Joyce, president of the American Tort Reform Association. “Personal injury lawyers push abusive lawsuits in Judicial Hellholes® that drain resources, unfairly punish small businesses, and reduce access to justice for everyone.”

The report exposes Judicial Hellholes® like Los Angeles, New York City, and Philadelphia, where local plaintiffs’ firms were accused of fraud this year. In the most severe circumstances, courts have reached “fraudemic” levels, due in part to judges who let fraud fly. Schemes often involve doctors and lawyers who exploit the system and vulnerable individuals to artificially inflate and maximize lawsuit payouts.

Faced with judges who refuse to discipline bad actors, finding traditional safeguards failed and their options exhausted, many companies turn to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for recourse. ATRF warns, however, that the rise in RICO lawsuits indicates a complete system failure.

“Filing RICO suits to fight fraud is an absolute last-resort measure,” Joyce said. “When businesses have no other choice to protect themselves and expose fraud, it means there’s a fundamental breakdown — a failure of basic procedural rules and judges who fail to hold lawyers accountable and perpetuate the problem.”

The report also draws attention to an alarming increase in asbestos and talc litigation. ATRF says a Los Angeles jury shocked the legal sphere this fall when it awarded a $1 billion verdict to a single 88-year-old victim in a talc-mesothelioma case, propelling the city to the No.1 Judicial Hellhole® position.

The Top 5 most popular courts for asbestos filings are all Judicial Hellholes®. South Carolina’s asbestos court created an international legal crisis this year by exporting its problematic asbestos litigation worldwide through corporate takeovers. Illinois’s Judicial Hellhole® counties, Cook, Madison & St. Clair, were home to nearly half of all asbestos filings nationwide last year. They’re known for issuing nuclear verdicts®, which attracts claimants from across the country.

“Asbestos claims filed in Judicial Hellholes® have surged — trial lawyers know these imbalanced courts are friendly to plaintiffs and frequently award high-dollar verdicts,” Joyce said. “But these courts must aim to both provide fair compensation for asbestos-related illnesses and protect against excessive, questionable, and even fraudulent claims.”

ATRF says small businesses increasingly face frivolous lawsuits or claims with technical nitpicks under laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act, disproportionately filed in Judicial Hellholes®.

The report also exposes how agenda-driven, junk science leads to jury awards that they say are excessive and undermine the judicial system’s integrity. The report highlights baby formula litigation in St. Louis and two nearby southern Illinois counties, Madison and St. Clair. ATRF says the lawsuits are baseless due to profound evidentiary issues, concerns echoed by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“This is another example of litigation fueled by discredited science that contradicts established medical guidance — risking the health of premature infants and further interruptions to the supply chain,” Joyce said.

A “Closer Looks” section in the report dives deeper into made-for-litigation science, specifically in recent Tylenol lawsuits. A 2023 federal ruling dismissed multidistrict litigation for “cherrypicking” dubious studies linking maternal, prenatal Tylenol use to autism — claims widely rejected by experts. However, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. breathed new life into that litigation this year when he made similar claims during a White House event alongside President Trump. Now, the MDL is pending in the 2nd Circuit, after the court heard oral arguments in an appeal last month.

ATRF says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bandwagon pharmaceutical litigation contributed to his state’s inclusion on the Judicial Hellholes® “Watch List” this year. Paxton joined the fray in October when he sued Tylenol maker, Kenvue, explicitly invoking the “Make America Healthy Again” slogan. The report’s Texas writeup calls out several other lawsuits Paxton filed this year, in which he awards lucrative state contracts to his trial lawyer allies.

“Texas once modeled a healthy judicial system, but if Attorney General Paxton isn’t careful with his ‘suing spree’ and keeps chasing headline-grabbing litigation, he’s going to turn his state into a full-blown Judicial Hellhole®,” Joyce said.

The law firm Keller Postman is handling both Paxton’s Tylenol lawsuit and the national Tylenol MDL; the firm also litigated other high-profile cases Paxton waged against social media and tech companies. Online platforms increasingly face litigation challenges, like in New York City where a judge allowed a novel product liability and wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against Instagram and TikTok this year.

Beyond the courtroom, excessive tort costs drag down the broader economy. A recent analysis found that excess tort costs now total roughly $367.8 billion annually, translating into a hidden “tort tax” of $1,666 per American and leading to a loss of roughly 4.8 million jobs across the country each year.

The full 2025-2026 report and rankings are available at JudicialHellholes.org.

Additional Resources:

About Judicial Hellholes®: Judicial Hellholes® is a program of the American Tort Reform Foundation and was created in 2002. Judicial Hellholes® documents, in annually published reports and a year-round blog, various abuses within the civil justice system, focusing primarily on jurisdictions where courts are radically out of balance.

About the American Tort Reform Foundation: ATRF is a District of Columbia nonprofit corporation, founded in 1997. The primary purpose of the Foundation is to educate the general public about how the American civil justice system operates; the role of tort law in the civil justice system; and the impact of tort law on the private, public and business sectors of society. It is a sister organization of the American Tort Reform Association.

About the American Tort Reform Association: Founded in 1986, ATRA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization and is the nation’s first organization dedicated exclusively to reforming the civil justice system through education and legislative enactment. ATRA acts as a nationwide network of state-based liability reform coalitions backed by 142,000 grassroots supporters. ATRA works to bring greater fairness, predictability and efficiency to America’s civil justice system. Those efforts have resulted in the enactment of state and federal laws that make the system fairer for everyone.