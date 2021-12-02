Free Open Lecture: To Infinity and Beyond – Space Law 101

Space law governs space explorations, environmental preservation, information sharing, high technologies, and ethics.

Alongside space exploration comes the necessity of special regulations. During the last 50+ years, many changes in space study and exploration have occurred: notably, sending the first artificial satellite to space tourism. That’s why space law will become a more popular discipline across legal and non-legal specialists.

To help you get started, Lawrina has invited Prof. Mark J. Sundahl, the Director of the Global Space Law Center at Cleveland State University, to give an open lecture: “To Infinity and Beyond: Space Law 101”.

When and where?

December 7, 2021, 1 pm EST online.

One hour before the lecture begins, you will receive an email with the link to the webinar.

Curious fact: On this day in 1995 (December 7, 1995), an American robotic space probe called Galileo arrived at Jupiter and became the first spacecraft to orbit Jupiter.

Why do you need to learn more about space law?

It is an aspect of the law that has ever-changing proportions.

It provides some of the largest number of internships and scholarships, such as NASA internships.

What will you learn during Lawrina’s lecture?

Space law governs space explorations, environmental preservation, information sharing, high technologies, and ethics. During his 40-minute open lecture, prof. Mark J. Sundahl will discuss the following:

What does space law cover?

What are the main rules and regulations?

As a lawyer, what do you need to know about this field of law?

How can you approach your career in this field?

Also, there will be a live Q&A session after the 40-minutes lecture. So, prepare your questions and come get them answered.

Who will be the lecturer?

Mark J. Sundahl — Professor of Law and the Director of the Global Space Law Center at Cleveland State University. He is an expert on the law of outer space and focuses primarily on the business, legal, and policy issues arising from the increase in private space activity. Also, Prof. Sundahl is a member of NASA’s Regulatory and Policy Committee, which is charged with advising the NASA Advisory Committee on regulatory reform.

Who will be interested?

Law students who want to know about opportunities in the field;

Lawyers who are interested in space exploration;

Those who are interested in space exploration but do not necessary have a legal background.

What will you get?

Introductory knowledge about space law;

Certificate of completion after passing the test;

Individual mentorship from our lecturer for the author of the most interesting question.

