Frontline Managed Services Names Darryl Hair Chief Operations Officer

In his role as chief operating officer, Hair will provide leadership, strategic guidance and management direction for the business and its clients around the world.

St. Louis, MO. — Frontline Managed Services, the leading global provider of outsourced solutions to over 600 firms in the legal and accounting markets, announced it has hired Darryl Hair as Chief Operations Officer.

Hair brings more than 25 years of experience to Frontline, including leading operations, administration, finance, strategy and information technology at several of the world’s largest and most prestigious law firms as well as a Fortune 200 healthcare company.

In his role as chief operating officer, Hair will provide leadership, strategic guidance and management direction for the business and its clients around the world. He will also develop plans for current and long-term operational needs and remain attuned to trends, changes and best practices in the legal and professional services industries.

Darryl’s deep industry experience and leadership will strengthen Frontline’s operations pillar,” said Seelin Naidoo, Frontline’s CEO. “We look forward to the positive impact he will bring to the organization and clients as we strive to remain at the forefront of our mission of innovation and change.”

Hair earned his bachelor’s degree in business and real estate from the University of Colorado Boulder and his MBA from Columbia Business School. A lifelong advocate for children’s rights, Darryl served for seven years on the board of the Colorado Children’s Campaign and held the position of vice chairman.

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is a global provider of administrative, financial and IT managed services for legal and professional services firms. Driven by specialized technology and expertise, we innovate the service delivery model and offer scalable solutions that improve revenue, profitability and firmwide efficiencies. Through respect for one another, our clients and our business partners, we foster an environment of respect and fairness in all our business interactions. Together we are building a workforce for individuals who are like-minded to deliver exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit https://frontlinems.com/.