Frontline Managed Services Names Legal Finance Expert Jeff Calcagno as Chief Financial Officer

St. Louis, MO. — Frontline Managed Services, the leading global provider of outsourced solutions to over 600 firms in the legal and accounting markets, today announced the addition of Jeff Calcagno as Chief Financial Officer.

Calcagno has over 18 years of experience as a senior financial executive, primarily in B2B outsourced services, and a background in transforming businesses and reimagining processes across industries. Prior to joining Frontline, Calcagno held leadership positions at SimiTree Healthcare, HH Global and InnerWorkings. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois Chicago and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

As Chief Financial Officer, Calcagno will provide leadership and oversight of Frontline’s financial management pillar. He will also provide strategic direction, priority setting and leadership of financial planning, controllership, and operational policies to ensure the company’s financial health and support its continued growth.

“Jeff brings deep financial experience, a track record of achievement, and insights into the operations of professional services firms to this role,” said Seelin Naidoo, Frontline’s CEO. “For these reasons, he is the right leader to take the helm of our finance organization and deliver a comprehensive strategic financial vision that will help drive Frontline’s growth and innovation.”

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is a global provider of administrative, financial and IT managed services for legal and professional services firms. Driven by specialized technology and expertise, we innovate the service delivery model and offer scalable solutions that improve revenue, profitability and firmwide efficiencies. Through respect for one another, our clients and our business partners, we foster an environment of respect and fairness in all our business interactions. Together we are building a workforce for individuals who are like-minded to deliver exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit https://frontlinems.com/.