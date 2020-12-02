FSIS Issues Warning Over Recalled Tamales, Beef Broth

Late last month, the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a warning about certain recalled tamales and beef broth.

Earlier this week, the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent alert for a few different food products due to the potential hazards they might pose. The alert includes popular items like chicken and pork tamales and beef stock and states:

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.”

The affected chicken and pork tamales include certain ready-to-eat tamales from Tucson Tamale Wholesale Co. The tamales were recalled on November 15 after the company “found pieces of hard plastic in cans of diced tomatoes in puree from an ingredients supplier.” The recall further stated, “The hard plastic may pose a choking hazard or cause damage to teeth or gums.”

Fortunately, there have been no reports of anyone experiencing adverse reactions from consuming the products. The exact products affected by the recall include “packages of pork and chicken green chile ‘Tucson Tamales’ which were produced between October 22, 2020, and November 9, 2020, with the establishment number ‘EST. 45860,’” according to the recall. The products were distributed across the country.

Beef stock is another food product that was recently recalled because it was not “presented for import re-inspection into the US.” The recall impacts Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock No Salt Added and was issued around the beginning of November. Like the tamales, there have been no adverse reactions linked to the consumption of the broth. It’s important to notes that only broth with codes 25MAR2022 and 26MAR2022 on the label are included in the recall.

Sources:

The USDA issues health alerts for some beef stock, samosas, and tamales

They issue health alerts on some samosas and tamales