FTC, Attorneys General Sue to Stop Vet Med Retail Merger

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit, said that the merger would let Covetrus control more than 50% of the “relevant markets for veterinary clinic distributors, in violation of both the FTC Act and the Clayton Act.”

The Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of at least a dozen state attorneys general have filed lawsuit seeking to prevent Covetrus Inc. and its owners from acquiring rival MWI Veterinary Supply for an estimated $3.5 billion.

In its lawsuit, the FTC claims that the proposed transaction would merge the two largest “suppliers in the markets for veterinary clinic distribution and distribution to large corporate accounts. The combined firm would drive up costs for veterinary clinics, decrease service quality and increase prices for pet owners.”

“Covetrus and MWI supply veterinarians with the products used in veterinary clinics, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, “white goods,” (e.g., gloves, gauze, syringes), surgical supplies and thousands of other products, as well as associated services,” the FTC said in a November 13 press release. “Their customers range from independent, single-veterinarian practices to large corporate accounts with hundreds of clinic locations in the United States. Covetrus and MWI have national networks of distribution centers that allow them to deliver products quickly to these customers and offer discounts and rebates that smaller rivals are unable to match, according to the complaint.”

Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, indicated that increased competition is generally beneficial to pet owners and veterinary clinics—and that allowing the acquisition to proceed on the defendants’ terms could prove extraordinarily detrimental.

“Veterinarians and millions of American pet owners benefit when veterinary distributors compete by offering lower prices and better service. This transaction will reduce competition in an already concentrated market and drive up prices for veterinarians and their customers,” Guarnera said in a statement. “These two companies are engaged in fierce head-to-head competition, and Covetrus wants to eliminate its closest competitor rather than compete for veterinary clinic customers.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit, said that the merger would let Covetrus control more than 50% of the “relevant markets for veterinary clinic distributors, in violation of both the FTC Act and the Clayton Act.”

“The two companies have already agreed to a temporary restraining order that prevents them from completing the merger before December 4, 2026,” James’s office said. “Attorney General James and the coalition are seeking a preliminary injunction from the court to further halt the merger, and ultimately a ruling declaring the merger illegal and preventing it from being carried out.”

James and the FTC are joined in the lawsuit by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas.

Sources

Attorney General James Sues Nation’s Largest Distributors of Veterinary Supplies to Ensure Fair Health Care Prices for Pet Owners

FTC Sues to Block Veterinary Supplies Distributor Covetrus’s $3.5 Billion Acquisition of Rival MWI