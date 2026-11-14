Texas Drops Sex Discrimination Lawsuit Against NCAA

On Thursday, Paxton’s office informed a Lubbock, Texas-based court that the attorney general will no longer continue pressing his claims against the NCAA.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has dropped a lawsuit accusing the NCAA of misleading college sports fans by allowing transgender athletes to compete in certain women’s-only competitions.

According to The Texas Tribune, the lawsuit, first filed in December 2024, claimed that the NCAA falsely marketing events with transgender athletes as “women’s athletics,” allegedly in violation of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“That only biological women will compete in the events is an important reason consumers choose to support women’s sports. By falsely marketing and selling competitions as “women’s” sports only to provide a mixed sex event, the NCAA violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act which exists to protect consumers from businesses attempting to mislead or trick them into purchasing goods or services that are not as advertised,” Paxton’s office wrote in a 2024 press release. “The NCAA further misleads consumers by failing to disclose which participants in its “women’s” competitions are biological males.”

“The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions,” Paxton said. “When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports.”

In response, the NCAA indicated that it permits transgender athletes to compete in women’s athletic events to comply with federal Title IX requirements, which prohibit sex-based discrimination in education program and activities, including school-sponsored sports.

“College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships,” an NCAA official said in 2024.

On Thursday, however, Paxton’s office informed a Lubbock, Texas-based court that the attorney general will no longer continue pressing his claims against the NCAA. The Tribune notes that Paxton has dropped at least two other lawsuits since losing his bid for U.S. Senate to Democratic contender James Talarico in November.

Nathan Johnson, another Democratic who was elected state attorney general, indicated that he intends to review many of Paxton’s lawsuits—and halt those determined to be overtly political in nature.

Sources

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues NCAA To Pro­tect Women’s Sports and Pre­vent Bio­log­i­cal Men from Decep­tive­ly Com­pet­ing in Sex-Spe­cif­ic Competitions

Ken Paxton’s office drops lawsuit accusing NCAA of deceptive marketing of women’s sports

Texas attorney general sues NCAA over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports