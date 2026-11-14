Internet Safety Groups, Consumer Advocates Sue AI Industry Over New Risks

“No other industry is allowed to treat its own development of unsafe products—much less ones that could kill us all—as inevitable,” says the lawsuit. “Plaintiffs bring this suit to stop Defendants from continuing their unlawful path to disaster.”

A coalition of internet safety groups and consumer advocacy organizations have filed a lawsuit against five of the world’s largest artificial intelligence companies, claiming that the industry has yet to demonstrate that it’s capable of governing itself without raising the risk of “catastrophic” harm.

According to The Associated Press, the lawsuit was filed earlier this week in a San Francisco-based court. Attorneys for the organizations have since asked a judge to stop the defendants—including Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and SpaceXSI—from developing or deploying new artificial intelligence models.

“No other industry is allowed to treat its own development of unsafe products—much less ones that could kill us all—as inevitable,” says the lawsuit. “Plaintiffs bring this suit to stop Defendants from continuing their unlawful path to disaster.”

The lawsuit, notes The Associated Press, was filed by a coalition of organizations. The named plaintiffs include the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen, Heat Initiative, and the Alliance for Secure AI.

Brendan Steinhauser, the CEO of the Alliance for Secure AI, told CSBS News that many top-level technology executives have long admitted that their products pose a grave risk—not just to consumers, but to national security and, potentially, the future of humanity.

“For years, the executives building these systems have warned us that their own frontier models pose catastrophic risks,” he said. “Yet they keep racing to develop and market increasingly powerful AI that they admit they cannot reliably control, and are now handing over AI research and development to AI itself.”

“We hold every other industry accountable when its products threaten public safety, and AI companies should be no different,” Steinhauser said. “Today, we’re asking the court to hold AI companies to that same standard and protect the public from the threats posed by these powerful models.”

The plaintiffs claim that the risk of future adverse events, like cyberattacks, could increase as a consequence of “recursive self-improvement.”

“Defendants know these systems do not consistently act in accordance with their intentions,” the lawsuit states. “And Defendants know there is no reliable method to control their AI systems and prevent them from causing harm.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction that, if approved, would prevent the defendant companies from continuing to develop and deploy certain cutting-edge AI models. It would also prohibit further work on AI programs that are built to continuously improve without human oversight or intervention.

Sources

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