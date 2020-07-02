Garland Ventures Ltd. Recalls Pasta Over Listeria Concerns

Garland Ventures Ltd. recently decided to recall certain lots of cheese pasta amid listeria concerns.

If you’re a pasta fan, this latest recall notice is for you. Earlier this week, Garland Ventures Ltd. of Garland Texas issued a recall for cheese stuffed shells over concerns that certain lots are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Additionally, the company has halted the production of the affected product.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled cheese shells were distributed across the nation. The specific product affected by the recall includes ‘Five Cheese Stuffed Shells’ sold in “10.76 ounces containing shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parsley.” The shells were packaged in an “aluminum foil container with clear lid marked lot number F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of the label.” Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported over the recalled pasta.

For now, consumers who have the recalled product in their home should either throw it away or return it for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Bob Cocat anytime at 972-795-5313.

