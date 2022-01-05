Gay Prison Guard Sues Department of Corrections in D.C. for Sexual Harassment

According to the lawsuit, this entire incident has left the corrections officer with severe PTSD and major depressive disorder.

Sexual harassment can happen to anyone – in any workplace you can imagine. It can happen to air stewardesses thousands of miles in the air, and it can happen to students at universities. It can happen to those working in McDonald’s, and those working in office buildings. And according to a new story out of the District of Columbia, sexual harassment can also happen to gay men working as prison guards. This individual is now suing the Department of Corrections, and this incident is shedding light on a growing problem within the law enforcement world.

Corrections Officer Was “Repeatedly Called Demeaning Slurs”

On November 17th of 2021, it was reported that a corrections officer in D.C. was suing the Department of Corrections after allegedly being subjected to a toxic workplace. This individual is openly gay, and he claims that he was subjected to demeaning slurs throughout his employment that targeted his sexual identity. He also claims that he was falsely accused of sex acts by both employees at the prison and incarcerated inmates. On at least one occasion, he was threatened with rape by one inmate. The D.C jail has already come under serious scrutiny after an inspection by the U.S. Marshalls. This inspection led to over 100 inmates being transferred to a different prison.

This Individual Now Has PTSD

According to the lawsuit, this entire incident has left the corrections officer with severe PTSD and major depressive disorder. The officer also seems determined to take the Department of Corrections to court, rather than accepting a settlement. This means that his settlement will be determined by a jury, and his overall situation will be visible to the public. Judging by this decision, it seems as though the officer wants to shed light on the situation and publicly shame those responsible for his alleged harassment.

