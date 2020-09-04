Gen Z in the Workplace: Everything You Need To Know

Hiring a Gen Z person can bring a lot to your workplace, as long as you remember to create an atmosphere that fosters creativity, teamwork and collaboration.

Hiring people who are of vastly different ages can be great for your business, as you’ll be able to work on innovations and add a new life to your office. When it comes to Gen Z, there are quite a few misconceptions going around. So if you’ve stumbled upon certain info on the internet and feel a bit nervous, no worries, because here in this text is everything you need to know about working with them.

Generation Z seem to trust less and have certain expectations

These young people are less loyal than millennials, that’s for sure. Logically, that also makes them more skeptical and difficult to fool, so if you’re about to hire someone from this age group, remember that they care more about the balance between personal life and work, rather than to worry about brand and income only. They have seen their parents and other relatives go through the credit crunch, and that made them more cautious and careful. Therefore, they tend to appreciate honest and transparent communication in the workplace.

Tech-savviness is their main skill

This one comes as no surprise considering that Gen Z grew up online. Chances are that they have access to a computer and internet from a very early age, which made them tech-savvy and skillful when it comes to technology and software in general. So, if your company is struggling with implementing certain technological innovation, hiring a younger person can breathe a new life into office dynamics, as they’ll be able to elevate the work to a whole new level.

Post-millennial generation knows exactly what they deserve

As mentioned before, Gen Z prefer open and straightforward communication, because they know exactly what they deserve and also, they’ll be upfront about it. For example, if a younger employee gets injured and is unable to resume work, they’ll expect assistance from specialist superannuation lawyers who will be able to help them. Gen Z-ers know their rights since they grew up listening about and discussing social justice issues and finding adequate solutions.

In order to improve, they expect constant feedback

Because Gen Z-ers expect transparency, that also extends to receiving feedback. If you’re dealing with a younger employee, keep in mind that a simple head nod won’t suffice, because they expect constant feedback, so they’ll be able to improve themselves and sharpen their skills. Usually, performance reviews and other types of feedback happen once a year, but with Gen Z generation, things are a little bit different: 60% of them want multiple feedbacks and check-ins from their superiors both weekly and daily. Additionally, when giving feedback, it’s essential to make it measurable and trackable, so younger employees could check it more than once. Hence, opting for tools and software that can do this type of feedback is an excellent way to keep your Gen Z employees happy and productive.

Human relationships at the office matter a lot

Even though Generation Z is the first fully digital generation, they still put immense value on interpersonal relationships and human connection. In case you are directly managing a Gen Z employee, make sure to dedicate some time on personal and close moments where you could discuss work in a kind and humane manner. Similarly, if you have a young team who work remotely, make sure to schedule video calls on a regular basis, as that will give them a sense of belonging and connection.

Redefining formality is also important

Formality is often a necessary evil, and Gen Z-ers know that very well, which is why they seek to redefine it. Their idea of authority is vastly different from generations before, but that doesn’t mean they’re disrespectful. On the contrary, they want closer relationships with their managers, but that also means they expect to speak their mind and openly disagree with them. Older generations tend to nod along and agree with their superiors regardless, while Gen Z are definitely more open whenever they have a different opinion.

Hiring a Gen Z person can bring a lot to your workplace, as long as you remember to create an atmosphere that fosters creativity, teamwork and collaboration. Always keep in mind that they value a balance between work and personal life, so rather than asking them to stay overtime, it’s better to offer them a chance to work from home. That way, they will be able to work without neglecting their private life, and they will surely appreciate your efforts to make that happen. Finally, don’t forget that communicating frankly and being open to new technological solutions are also great ways to welcome a new generation of employees into your workplace.