Georgia Immigration Lawyers Make the Process Easier

Do not believe in those lawyers or so-called immigration consultants who tell you they can expedite matters for you. Nobody can influence the workings of the USCIS.

Immigrants account for roughly 10% of Georgia’s population. According to 2018 figures, only 45% of them had become US citizens, and an estimated 400,000 were still undocumented. This puts these people at risk of being deported if they ever come to the attention of the Immigration and Customs Enforcements (ICE). To avoid such an unpleasant situation there’s a simple solution – getting in touch with experienced Georgia immigration lawyers and applying for a Green Card.

If you’re interested in getting your papers in order, then family-based immigration is probably the best option. According to the 2018 report, over half a million legal residents in Georgia had at least one family member who was undocumented. Having a family member who is a US citizen or legal resident opens up your way to obtaining a Green Card and enjoying all the benefits it offers. Not only you won’t have to fear deportation, but you’ll also get the right to work legally and claim social benefits.

When you contact reliable immigration lawyers in Atlanta, they will explain what you need to do to get your Green Card. The formalities are quite complex, you need to know exactly which form to fill in and how your relative who is a legal resident should formulate the letter to sponsor you.

All the paperwork is handled through the US Citizen and Immigration Services and they are notorious for hunting for any little mistake they might find in your documents. One simple error is enough to get your application denied. You do have the right to apply again, but then you’ll have to wait once again for your application to be processed. It might take a few months or more than one year, if you’re unlucky. Why waste all this time when a good immigration lawyer can make sure your documents are perfect from the start?

The same applies for those trying to get to the US through family-based immigration. If you have loved ones still living in your country of origin, you can sponsor them for immigration purposes once you get your own Green Card. Your relative will have to apply for a Green Card at the local US consulate or embassy. This can be very stressful, especially if your relatives don’t speak English well. If you hire an immigration lawyer in the US they can help you with all the paperwork and advise your relatives on what to say and what not to say when they go to the US consulate.

If you have a family member who was removed from the US, they can come back legally, but you will need a skilled lawyer to assist you with the paperwork. They’ll have to fill in a specific form (I-212), which is an application for a permission to reapply for admission and it’s quite as complicated as it sounds. Having a trusted lawyer to guide you through the process will save you a lot of headache and the heartache of seeing your application denied. Do not believe in those lawyers or so-called immigration consultants who tell you they can expedite matters for you. Nobody can influence the workings of the USCIS, but having the support of a professional who understands how the system works can save you a lot of time.