Why You Shouldn’t Try a Green Card Marriage in Maine

Almost everyone knows that getting married is one of the easiest ways to get a green card in the United States. This allows loving couples to live together in the nation without fear of deportation. Sometimes, people from opposite ends of the earth really do find love in the United States, and the federal government allows these individuals to live together and settle in states like Maine. But what happens when these “green card marriages” are fraudulent?

If you are facing charges due to a fraudulent marriage, you might want to get in touch with an immigration attorney in Maine. It is likely that one or both partners will be facing deportation as a result of this offense, and an immigration attorney can help them stay in the country. These legal professionals are familiar with the specific laws and regulations related to immigration in Maine, and they can fight for your rights in an effective manner.

Marriage Fraud Can Easily Result in Deportation

Although not all crimes result in deportation, there are a number of offenses you should avoid if you want to stay in this country. One of those offenses is marriage fraud. Federal authorities take these offenses very seriously, and they are well aware that people commit marriage fraud in order to stay in the country and obtain green cards. Any offense that undermines the federal immigration system is likely to result in near-automatic deportation.

Russian Man Convicted of Marriage Visa Fraud in Maine

In October of 2021, it was reported that a 33-year-old Russian man had been convicted of visa fraud in Maine. He had allegedly paid a woman in Maine to enter into a fraudulent marriage with him in order to obtain a visa. He also falsely claimed to be the father of her child. In total, he was charged with three separate offenses: conspiring to commit visa fraud, visa fraud, and making false statements to a federal law enforcement agency.

The woman he paid to marry was just 17 when they first met. Later, this woman gave birth to a child that was fathered by another man, but she listed the Russian national as the father on the birth certificate, presumably being paid to do this as well. Although this Russian individual is expected to serve 10 years in prison, he will be deported back to his homeland after serving his sentence.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Portland, there are plenty of committed legal professionals waiting to assist you. With their help, you can deal with issues that may result in deportation, such as marriage fraud. However, it’s better to work with an immigration attorney before you attempt such crimes. With their help, you can pursue a legal path to citizenship without having to resort to such measures. Emigrating to the United States legally might be easier than you think. Book your consultation today.