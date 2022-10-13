Types of Visas You Can Apply for in Maryland

Employment visas are for those who come to the United States specifically to contribute to the workforce or economy.

Visas can be somewhat confusing for potential immigrants to the United States. This is especially true if you are unfamiliar with the nation’s laws and you do not have strong English skills. There are many different visas you can apply for if you want to settle in Maryland, and it’s important to choose the right one. Your choice of visa can dramatically increase your chances of successfully migrating to the United States.

If you want to make the best possible choice when selecting your visa, you might want to get in touch with a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Maryland. These legal professionals have a solid understanding of immigration laws in Maryland, and they can guide you towards a positive outcome. Even though you might feel relatively certain about which visa you should choose, it’s worth scheduling a consultation with an immigration attorney first. You might discover that there is a visa that provides you with an even greater chance of success.

Immigrant vs Non-Immigrant Visas

If you are looking to emigrate to the United States, you will need to apply for an immigrant visa. There are many other types of non-immigrant visas. These include:

Visas for foreign diplomats

Visas for athletes

Visas for those seeking medical treatment

Visas for tourists

Visas for students

Visas for temporary workers

Immediate Relative Immigrant Visas

One option is to apply for an immediate relative immigrant visa. These are green cards available to spouses, unmarried children under the age of 21, or parents. Depending on your situation, you will need to apply for the IR-1, the IR-2, the IR-3, the IR-4, or the IR-5 visa.

Family Preference Immigrant Visas

Family preference immigrant visas are for distant relatives of US citizens and permanent residents. These visas are very similar to the immediate relative immigrant visas.

Diversity Immigrant Visa

You can also apply for a diversity immigrant visa. These visas are granted to those who come from countries with very low immigration rates into the United States. Only 50,000 visas are granted through this program, and they are granted randomly.

Employment Visas

Employment visas are for those who come to the United States specifically to contribute to the workforce or economy. Priority workers can be granted special visas, as can those who have advanced degrees. Skilled workers can also pursue an EB-3 visa. Another very popular route is to pursue an EB-5 visa, which is for immigrants who wish to invest large sums of money into the US economy.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Baltimore area for a qualified, experienced immigration attorney, there are many committed legal professionals waiting to assist you. With their help, you can strive towards a green card in the most efficient way possible. Choosing the right green card to apply for is just the first step on your immigration journey. An immigration attorney can help you with virtually every other aspect of your transition, so book your consultation today and get the ball rolling.