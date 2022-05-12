Georgia Jury Finds Durhamtown Off Road Park Liable for Local Man’s Death

Dr. White was struck and killed by a falling tree while riding his motocross bike on an advanced track at the facility while wearing all his protective gear.

ATLANTA – May 5, 2022 – A Greene County, Georgia jury returned a record $22 million verdict in favor of the family of a motorcyclist who was killed at Durhamtown Off Road Park in Greensboro, Georgia. Dr. Adam White was a 47-year-old suburban Atlanta orthodontist, beloved by his wife of 24 years and three daughters. The surviving spouse and plaintiff, Debra Ann White, was represented by Render Freeman and Brittany Partridge of Andersen, Tate & Carr, Gwinnett County’s preeminent law firm.

During the one-week trial, Freeman and Partridge proved how Durhamtown Off Road Park and owner-operator Michael McCommons operated negligently, blatantly ignoring the risk of removing trees on the property while the motocross track remained open to riders.

Dr. White was struck and killed by a falling tree while riding his motocross bike on an advanced track at the facility while wearing all his protective gear. McCommons was in the nearby woods of the facility, operating heavy machinery to remove trees. He was aware that the motocross track was open and heard riders on the track but continued to remove trees regardless. His negligence resulted in Dr. White’s immediate death.

Debra White was awarded $22 million as a result of the successful wrongful death case. In its April 29 verdict, the jury found McCommons and Durhamtown Off Road Park at fault for the damages, along with Durhamtown Farms, Inc., Durhamtown Pro Shop, Inc., Two Rivers Irrevocable Trust and Georgia Trails & Rentals, Inc.

“This trial was a remarkable week with a courtroom full of family and friends rallying behind Adam and Debi,” stated Render Freeman, Partner at Andersen, Tate & Carr. “I know no amount of money will take away the pain of Adam’s death, but I hope this significant verdict gives Debi and her family some semblance of peace because that’s what they deserve. This case was always about declaring the truth and healing the White family, and I think we accomplished what we set out to do.”

Andersen, Tate & Carr is committed to providing a full-service approach to legal representation, backed by a wide breadth and depth of expertise. As a partner at the firm, Render Freeman’s area of expertise involves serious injury and wrongful death. He has dedicated his legal career to holding wrongdoers responsible for their carelessness and boasts a strong track record of litigating, trying, and winning complex cases. His range of experience encompasses medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and malpractice, motor vehicle and truck crashes, premises liability, negligent security and negligent hiring.

