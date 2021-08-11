Georgia Truck Accidents by the Numbers

Truck accident cases are complicated, but you may be entitled to more compensation than what the insurance company offers you.

Like many states, Georgia depends on tractor-trailers to get products across the state. Georgia’s interstates also link the east and west coasts, and are a hub for the entire Southeastern United States. With that in mind, it is easy to see how over the course of a year, millions of commercial trucks pass through Metro Atlanta.

Unfortunately, with so many trucks on the road, the likelihood of truck accidents becomes even greater. Take a look at some statistics regarding Georgia truck accidents from a Powder Springs truck accident lawyer.

Georgia Truck Accident Statistics

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), in 2018 (the latest reported year), there were more than 107,000 truck accidents in the U.S. that caused injuries. Of those, 4,415 accidents involved fatal injuries. That is a tremendous number of people injured or killed in these accidents. But then consider how many people are affected by these accidents – loved ones, friends, co-workers, employers, etc.

To go into a bit more detail, truck accident data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety shows the following:

In 2018, there were 135 deaths in Georgia truck accidents.

In 2017, there were 216 deaths in Georgia truck accidents.

24% of all fatal accidents in Georgia are the result of drunk driving.

In 2016, Georgia ranked 4 th in the nation for accidents involving commercial trucks.

in the nation for accidents involving commercial trucks. The rate of fatal truck accidents in Georgia has increased over the past decade.

With all these factors considered, the State of Georgia has stepped up enforcement of commercial vehicles and driving laws. This has resulted in a 20% decrease in traffic violations since 2014. However, there are still far too many truck accidents on our roads.

What to Do After a Truck Accident

If you are involved in a truck accident, you may be experiencing the gamut of emotions. You may be anxious, angry, scared, and in pain. It’s important to know what to do after an auto accident. While these tips are geared toward truck accidents, they can be helpful no matter what type of accident you are involved in.

Call 911: After any sort of auto accident, call 911. Police will come and investigate the scene, and paramedics will assess if anyone is injured.

Take Photos: If possible, take photos of the accident scene. Try to take as many photos of the scene as possible, including wide shots and closer up shots of the damage. Take photos of the license plates of any vehicles involved, road signs, or anything that may tell a story about what happened.

Gather Information: If possible, gather contact information for anyone involved, or any witnesses to the accident. For other drivers, you should get their contact and insurance information.

Get Medical Attention: Even if you don’t think your injury is serious, you should still get medical attention. If you don’t go to the hospital, go see your doctor on your own. Document what happened and make sure your doctor knows it was an auto accident. Many times, auto accident injuries are not immediately apparent. Not getting medical help can make your injuries worse.

Perhaps the best advice we have is to contact a truck accident lawyer if you are injured in an accident caused by someone else. Truck accident cases are complicated, but you may be entitled to more compensation than what the insurance company offers you. The only way to find out is to contact a truck accident lawyer.