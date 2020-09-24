The majority of UK office workers expect to be able to work their preference in terms of their work location mix. However, a substantial number may yet be disappointed in their employer’s approach to post-Covid working.

Remote working is on the rise – in part necessitated by Covid-19 – but what does the future hold for the UK workplace and is this the death of the office? Our ‘Get Hybrid Working Done’ survey sets out to investigate.

The research findings are based on a survey of 2,533 randomly selected respondents, consisting of UK employees over the age of 17 that had worked from home during the Coronavirus lockdown. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2 percentage points, giving a confidence level of 95%. Where scaling/ranking were not used, all responses were randomised to minimise bias.

Executive Summary

For those in a rush, we present to you the top findings of the survey: