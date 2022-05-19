Getting a DUI While Riding a Bike – Yes, It Can Happen in Florida

It’s important to note that riding a bike while drunk might be much more dangerous than you think.

You’ve just drank a few too many, and now it’s time to go home. You look at your car keys, but then you remember that you’re a responsible adult, and you put them back in your pocket. Instead, you borrow a friend’s bike and promise to return it later. As you set off into the night, you feel the effects of alcohol – but you know you’re doing the right thing.

Or are you?

As crazy as it might sound, you can get pulled over for a DUI while riding a bike in Florida. Yes, that’s right – just because your bike doesn’t have an engine doesn’t mean that the police won’t take notice of your erratic and swerving trajectory as you hurtle down the street in the middle of the night. In fact, the legal consequences for a bicycle DUI might be much more serious than you think.

If you find yourself in this situation, it’s probably best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced DUI lawyer. But we know what you’re thinking: “How do I find attorneys near me?” Fortunately, there are many St. Petersburg accident lawyers near you, and these legal professionals can help you pursue a positive outcome. All you need to do is get in touch and book a consultation. From there, you can defend yourself in the best way possible.

The Definition of a “Vehicle” in Florida

First off, it is important to realize that under Florida law, a bike is technically defined as a “vehicle.” This means that the same DUI laws apply to cyclists as motorists1. If you are caught riding your bike while drunk, you will suffer the exact same consequences as someone driving an SUV while drunk. This might sound unreasonable, but the law is the law.

Is a Bike DUI Really That Bad?

One the one hand, a bicycle DUI can’t ever really be that bad, simple because a bike is not capable of causing serious injuries to other people in the same way as a car. Unless you hit an elderly person crossing the street, you are unlikely to cause a fatality with your bike. This means that certain aggravating factors will not be present in this situation.

On the other hand, bicycle DUIs can be very serious if you have multiple prior DUIs on your record. Your bicycle DUI counts towards your total DUIs, which means riding a bike while drunk could result in a felony DUI based on previous convictions2.

Riding a Bike While Drunk is Dangerous

Finally, it’s important to note that riding a bike while drunk might be much more dangerous than you think. In fact, a considerable portion of all fatal bike accidents in Florida involve alcohol. Getting on a bike may make you less dangerous to people around you on the road, but it actually makes you more vulnerable – especially when your judgement is impaired.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for St. Peterseburg DUI or DWI accident lawyers, there are many lega professionals available to help you. With their assistance, you can strive for the best possible results. They’ll help you fight for your rights and avoid needless consequences for your bicycle DUI. Remember, a DUI conviction can be quite serious, resulting in fines, jail time, or even the loss of your job. Book your consultation now to get started on an effective defense strategy.

Sources: