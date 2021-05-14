Global Sanitizers to Voluntarily Recall 50K Units of Hand Sanitizer Amid Methanol Concerns

Global Sanitizers is recalling certain hand sanitizers that may be contaminated with methanol.

It’s been a while since hand sanitizer has been in the news, but earlier this week, Global Sanitizers issued a recall for about 50,000 units of Medically Minded hand sanitizers with lot numbers E212020 & E082020. The best-by date is May 21, 2022. The recall was issued because the affected products may contain methanol.

Methanol contamination is serious because exposure can result in seizures, coma, blindness, damage to the central nervous system, and even death. Fortunately, Global Sanitizers has yet to receive a report of consumers experiencing adverse reactions in connection to the recalled products.

The sanitizer is packaged in 8.5 oz/ 250 ml clear bottles and UPC 7675300359 printed on the bottles. They were distributed to wholesale companies across the country and sold to consumers from July 2020 to August 2020. At the moment, the company is notifying distributors and customers via phone, email, and letters and issued a press release regarding the matter. For now, anyone who has the recalled sanitizer should stop using it immediately and return it for a refund.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Global Sanitizers at 702.323.4402 or by e-mail at recall@globalsanitizers.com. If anyone thinks they may be experiencing health problems from using the products, contact a medical professional immediately.

