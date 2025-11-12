Gout Drug May Cut Heart Attack Risk

A low-cost gout drug long used for gout may help protect the heart and prevent repeat strokes, according to a new Cochrane review. Researchers found that small daily doses of colchicine reduced the number of heart attacks and strokes among people with cardiovascular disease—without increasing the risk of serious side effects.

Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s top cause of death, often fueled by chronic inflammation that damages blood vessels and triggers new heart events. Because colchicine works by calming inflammation, scientists have been exploring whether it could also help the heart.

The review analyzed 12 randomized controlled trials involving nearly 23,000 adults who already had heart disease, a prior heart attack, or a stroke. Participants received either 0.5 mg of colchicine once or twice a day or a placebo for at least six months, in addition to their regular medications such as statins or blood thinners.

Overall, the results were consistent: those taking colchicine were less likely to experience another heart attack or stroke. The data showed that for every 1,000 patients treated, there were nine fewer heart attacks and eight fewer strokes compared with those who didn’t take the drug. Side effects, when they did occur, were mostly mild digestive symptoms like stomach upset and typically went away on their own.

Dr. Ramin Ebrahimi, co-lead author from the University Medicine Greifswald in Germany, explained that even modest reductions matter. “Among 200 people with cardiovascular disease—where we would normally expect around seven heart attacks and four strokes—using low-dose colchicine could prevent about two of each,” he said. “That makes a real difference for patients who live with lifelong heart risk.”

Researchers say the findings are particularly encouraging because colchicine is inexpensive and widely available. Unlike many new heart medications that cost hundreds of dollars per month, colchicine has been prescribed for gout and other inflammatory conditions for decades. Repurposing such drugs can make treatment accessible to patients worldwide, including those in low-resource settings.

“This is a great example of how academic research can uncover new benefits from old medicines,” said Dr. Lars Hemkens, senior author from the University of Bern in Switzerland. “These were publicly funded studies exploring a very old, low-cost drug for a completely new use.”

Still, the gout drug review found some unanswered questions. Researchers could not confirm whether colchicine affects overall survival or reduces the need for heart procedures such as stent placement or bypass surgery. There was also limited evidence on whether it improves quality of life or shortens hospital stays. Future studies are expected to explore these gaps and determine the best dosing schedules for long-term use.

Colchicine’s heart benefits are thought to come from its ability to reduce inflammation in the arterial walls, where plaque buildup can cause dangerous blockages. By controlling that inflammation, the drug may help stabilize plaque and prevent it from rupturing—one of the main triggers of heart attacks and strokes.

The review authors caution that colchicine is not for everyone. It should only be taken under medical supervision, especially since it can interact with other drugs or cause digestive discomfort in some patients. People with kidney or liver disease may need dose adjustments or alternative treatments.

As researchers continue to examine colchicine’s role in heart health, many cardiologists see it as an emerging tool for secondary prevention—reducing the risk of new heart events in people who have already had one. For millions of patients living with chronic cardiovascular disease, this decades-old gout drug could become a new layer of protection at a fraction of the usual cost.

Sources:

Common gout drug shows promise in preventing heart attacks and strokes

Colchicine for the secondary prevention of cardiovasular events