Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Andrew J. Mayts, Jr. to the 13th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission 

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner and Public Sector Chair Andrew J. Mayts, an esteemed legal professional with an exemplary record of service, has been reappointed to the 13th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC), by Governor Ron DeSantis. Andy will serve a four-year term ending July 1, 2027. This prestigious appointment recognizes Andy’s exceptional legal skill, dedication to justice, and commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial system.

As a member of the 13th Judicial Circuit JNC, Andy will play a pivotal role in the selection and recommendation of highly qualified candidates for judicial appointments within the 13th Judicial Circuit and he will actively contribute to ensuring that the bench is filled with exceptional jurists who embody the highest standards of legal competence and ethical conduct.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to the 13th Judicial Circuit JNC,” said Andy. “I thank Governor DeSantis and look forward to working collaboratively with my esteemed colleagues to identify and recommend outstanding candidates who will serve our community with fairness, integrity, and impartiality. Together, we will uphold the highest standards of the legal profession and ensure that justice prevails.”

Andy focuses his practice on business and construction related litigation, as well as cybersecurity prevention and response. He handles complex civil litigation matters for businesses, including national banks in state and federal court in numerous trials.

Practicing for many years as a banking and finance litigation lawyer, Andy has handled the defense of regulatory compliance matters, special assets, and consumer actions against financial institutions.

