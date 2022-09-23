Grand Junction Personal Injury Lawyers Help Clients Recover

No doubt the guy who sold you your insurance policy was very nice and helpful, but you’ll be surprised by their attitude when you go in to file a claim.

There are over 400,000 personal injury claims filed each year in the US. This means 400,000 people injured in some sort of accident, anything from a dog bite or slip and fall to a car accident. In Colorado, like in all the other American states, most of these personal injury claims stem from a car accident. Not your typical fender-bender, but serious accidents leaving people with severe injuries and huge medical bills.

If you’re looking for Grand Junction personal injury lawyers or other Colorado accident lawyers, you should get in touch with a good professional right away. Don’t wait till you hear from your insurance company. In fact, don’t even talk to your insurance until you’ve had legal counsel.

No doubt the guy who sold you your insurance policy was very nice and helpful, but you’ll be surprised by their attitude when you go in to file a claim. When it comes to giving you money, they won’t be as quick as they were when they took your money.

Before filing a claim, you need to understand what your rights are. What sort of damages are you entitled to for whatever accident you were involved in?

Experienced Grand Junction accident lawyers can help you with their extensive knowledge of the law and by looking up legal precedents. You’ll need money to cover your medical bills. Not only those you’ve got so far, but all those you might get in the future. In most cases, the insurance company will offer you a modest sum, usually not enough to pay the existing bills. Should you need physical therapy in the future or another surgery maybe, well, you’re on your own then. You’ve already settled the claim for the car accident you had and you cannot go in again asking for more money.

The same goes for any type of accident. If you suffered a hip fracture after a slip and fall, the doctor will probably tell you that you’ll be back on your feet in, say, three months. What if you’re not? What if you’ll need a rehabilitation program and you won’t be able to go to work for another three months? Who’s going to support your family those three months?

Accident lawyers with many years of practice in the field can help you avoid such mistakes which put your family’s financial security in great danger. The best thing you can do is to schedule a free consultation with skilled lawyers, let them have a look at your case and advise you on the best course of action.

They will put a fair estimate on the damages you deserve and conduct the negotiations with the insurance company. Statistics show that 95% of personal injury claims get settled out of court. When you set up a meeting with the insurance adjuster and you show up with a tough lawyer by your side, they will listen to what they have to say. And they’ll pay up. Insurance companies try to avoid going to court as they don’t want their dishonest practices exposed in a public hearing.