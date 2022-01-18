Grand Junction Truck Accident Lawyers Can Help You Win the Damages You Deserve

The reason you must talk to a lawyer as soon as possible is that you want to find out the truth, namely what really caused the accident.

Did you know that almost 10% of all traffic accidents in Colorado involve a semi-truck? In most cases, these are terrible collisions leaving the passengers in the cars involved with serious injuries, if they make it out alive.

If you or a loved one were recently a victim in such a crash, you need to get in touch with the most experienced Colorado truck accident lawyers. Your future may depend on it.

The reason you must talk to a lawyer as soon as possible is that you want to find out the truth, namely what really caused the accident. Granted, you were on the scene and you know what you saw, but are you sure you know the whole story?

With many accidents it’s quite clear what happened – maybe the truck driver was distracted by his phone, maybe he was drunk or maybe he was speeding.

However, seasoned truck accident lawyers can point out other causes you might not have considered.

Plenty of truck accidents are caused by driver fatigue and in this case it’s probably the trucking company that is to blame. Your lawyers will request the driver’s log to make sure they were in compliance with federal regulations concerning driving hours. If the company was putting pressure on the driver, forcing them to forgo rest, you have a case against them and you can file a lawsuit.

When you schedule a free consultation with Grand Junction truck accident lawyers, they will also want to see the technical examination report on the state of the truck. For instance, they will want to know whether the brakes on the truck were functioning properly. They’ll also inquire about the load and how it was secured and balanced. When you drive a truck weighing 50,000 pounds and the load starts shifting around it’s very easy to lose control of that monster vehicle.

If the examination reveals any sort of malfunction, the trucking company must be held accountable, as they are responsible for maintenance. Or you can go after those who loaded the truck and failed to secure the cargo.

Why is that important to you? If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve sustained significant injuries in a truck accident. And you need help, financial help.

At this point, you have two options – you settle with the insurance company or you file a lawsuit against the party at fault. Either way you’ll need good lawyers. The insurance adjusters will do everything in their power to minimize the value of your claim. That’s their job, after all. Every penny they save means more profit for their company.

On the other hand, if your lawyers decide you have a good case and you should sue, you can win more damages.

In a personal injury lawsuit, you can claim economic damages, to cover your medical bills and lost wages. You can also get non-economic damages for your pain and suffering.

On top of that, you can also ask for punitive damages. According to the law, you can only claim punitive damages if you can prove that there was some sort of negligence involved. If the driver was drunk, that’s a clear case of negligence and reckless endangerment. Also, if the trucking company acted with negligence you can claim punitive damages from them.