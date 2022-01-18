The Best Tennessee Truck Accident Lawyers Can Help You Win the Damages You Deserve

A seasoned lawyer will also bring in technical experts to analyze the dynamics of the accident to see what might have caused it.

For the first 10 months of 2021 there were 139 crashes involving large trucks in Tennessee, leaving 150 people dead and many more injured. As things stand, 2021 is poised to beat the previous record established in 2020, which saw a total of 163 crashes and 195 fatalities. Behind the stark numbers there are thousands of family dramas, families losing their loved ones or seeing them confined to a hospital bed in great pain and unable to earn a living. Who do you turn to when you’re in a desperate situation? You put your faith in doctors, but for that you need money and only skilled Tennessee truck accident lawyers can help you with that.

An 18-wheeler can weigh up to 80,000 pounds loaded at full capacity. If such a road monster slams into a passenger car, there’s going to be some serious damage. The most important thing is to determine what caused that crash and this is where you need people with many years of expertise in the field.

Truck accidents are way more complex than collisions involving family cars. In many cases, the causes are the same – a distracted or reckless driver switching lanes. However, you also need to consider other possibilities, like the driver being exhausted or the truck overloaded.

If you were involved in such a crash, talk to some experienced Memphis truck accident lawyers or an attorney in your area, as they might be able to discover the hidden cause of the accident and this can be a real game changer.

If the truck driver is held accountable for the crash, what can you do? You might sue them for negligence and reckless endangerment, but how much money does a trucker make? How are they to pay the damages you earn?

You owe it to yourself to get to the bottom of it and see if the trucking company was somehow at fault for the crash that ruined your life. What if the trucker wasn’t reckless and their apparently erratic behavior was actually caused by sheer exhaustion after too many hours on the road? Truck drivers do not stay on the road through the night because they choose to. They have to if they are to deliver their cargo on time and that’s on the company that sets impossible schedules.

When you get yourself a truck accident lawyer, the first thing they’ll do is to have a look at the driver’s log and see if it complies with federal regulations on driving hours.

A seasoned lawyer will also bring in technical experts to analyze the dynamics of the accident to see what might have caused it. When a driver loses control of a monster truck it might be because they were inexperienced, but there might be other factors like a load that was not properly balanced and secured. Or it might be a mechanical failure, like a faulty brake system, and that’s not on the driver but on the trucking company that is responsible for maintenance.

If that’s the case, your lawyers will advise you to sue the company. Trucking companies make billions of dollars in profits, but it shouldn’t be at your expense.