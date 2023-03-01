Green, Blue Spaces Reduce Asthma, Mental Health Symptoms

Being in colorful outdoor spaces has been shown to improve mental well-being respiratory symptoms.

A recent study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that people who frequently visited parks and green or blue spaces near their homes had a significantly lower chance of needing to take medications for hypertension, mental health, and asthma. Those who visited these spaces at least three to four times a week had 36% lower odds of using blood pressure medications, 33% lower odds of using mental health medications, and 26% lower odds of using asthma medications.

Spending time in nature includes reduced stress levels, lower blood pressure, and improved mental health. The presence of nature has also been demonstrated to increase creativity and productivity within the workplace. The importance of green space in urban areas is particularly relevant, as there are often a limited number of green spaces available.

Investing in parks, forests, and other natural areas is one of the best ways cities and towns can reap health benefits while reducing healthcare costs. Parks provide a place for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors while giving several advantages that make them worthwhile investments. Some benefits of investing in parks and other natural areas include improved air quality, increased physical activity, and reduced stress levels.

Investing in parks and other natural areas can also help to reduce asthma symptoms. Parks provide a place for people to get out and exercise, which can help reduce the severity of asthma symptoms. The air in parks is also cleaner, which reduces the number of asthma triggers. Investing in parks and other natural areas can create healthier communities and reduce the burden of asthma on individuals and families.

The Finnish researchers observed a strong correlation between leaving home to visit parks, lakes, gardens, and even cemeteries and a reduction in medication usage. They found that simply viewing nature from home had no such effect. While this study demonstrated a connection between natural spaces and physical and mental health, it is essential to note that proximity to areas of green and blue space alone cannot be seen as the sole cause of the reduction in medication usage. The physical activity associated with visiting these areas likely is what leads to the observed benefits.

Visiting green or blue spaces regularly can have a positive effect on our physical and mental health, according to this study. There is an increasing realization that these spaces’ interactive and playful nature can significantly improve individuals’ quality of life. It is also important to note that these spaces represent a tremendous asset to our communities since they are an excellent way to promote health in our communities.

The findings of this study are encouraging, as they suggest that visiting natural spaces such as parks and forests can lead to better physical and mental health. While it is important to note that these results cannot be seen as definitive proof of the health benefits that natural spaces offer, it does provide further evidence that spending time in nature can positively impact our health and well-being. As such, governments and local authorities need to continue to invest in providing access to these types of spaces for their citizens, as they can help reduce healthcare costs while promoting improved health and well-being.

Sources:

More Time in Green Spaces Linked to Needing Fewer Prescription Drugs in New Study

Green Space is Good for Mental Health

Study finds this everyday activity is tied to lesser need for asthma, mental health medications

Green spaces could reduce asthma admissions