Suing Private Companies After Motorcycle Accidents in Albuquerque

Vehicles employed by private companies are perfectly capable of causing motorcycle accidents in Albuquerque. While it’s true that most motorcycle accidents involve average people, there are many vehicles on the road that are owned and operated by certain companies. For example, semi-truck are owned and operated by trucking companies. Delivery vans are associated with delivery companies. Landscaping trucks are associated with landscaping companies. But what happens when you attempt to sue these companies for motorcycle accidents? How are these lawsuits handled differently by your lawyers?

Motorcyclist Killed by Street Sweeper in Albuquerque

In March of 2022, it was reported that a motorcyclist had been killed in a collision with a street sweeper. This private vehicle was apparently cleaning someone’s driveway when it made a U-turn in the middle of the street. It was at this point that the vehicle was struck by a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal wounds. He was then pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. This shows how common motorcycle accidents with private vehicles can be.

It’s Always a Good Idea to Sue Companies for Motorcycle Accidents

Whether you have lost a loved one to a motorcycle accident or you’ve experienced a motorcycle accident firsthand, it always makes sense to sue companies rather than individual drivers. This is because private companies are often able to provide much larger settlements, and they are usually insured for greater payouts. In contrast, an individual driver may have only basic insurance coverage, and they may not be able to cover the full extent of your damages. This is especially true if you are pursuing a multi-million-dollar settlement for a life-altering injury that has left you unable to earn an income or enjoy life to the fullest. The same logic applies to family members filing wrongful death lawsuits.

One of the most common examples of a private company being sued for accidents is a trucking company. Semi-trucks are very common on roads throughout New Mexico, and they have considerable blind spots. Trucking companies are often sued for causing accidents, and they are usually capable of paying out fair settlements to victims. Of course, New Mexico is a “tort” or “at-fault” state, which means you must prove that these private companies were guilty of negligence if you want to receive a settlement. In the above example, making a U-turn in the middle of the street can likely be construed as negligence. Speak to your accident lawyers for more information about legal options.

Whether you've been injured by an average citizen, a government agency, or a private company, you deserve the right to pursue legal action. With help from qualified legal counsel, you can hold negligent parties accountable and pursue a fair settlement. With this settlement, you can pay for medical expenses, missed wages, and other damages. The statute of limitations can prevent you from suing if you wait too long.

