Suing for a Motorcycle Crash Caused by a Stolen Vehicle in Milwaukee

Vehicle thefts are on the rise, and motorcyclists are at risk. When someone steals a vehicle in Milwaukee, they are much more likely to drive in a reckless manner, fleeing from the police and disobeying all traffic laws. This of course puts everyone in danger – whether it’s a pedestrian crossing the road or a motorcyclist trying to get from point A to point B. But can injured victims get in touch with accident lawyers and sue after crashes caused by stolen vehicles? Let’s find out.

Stolen Vehicles And Reckless Drivers are Common in Milwaukee

Stolen vehicles are quite common in Milwaukee. On December 6th, it was reported that a reckless driver had been spotted barreling down a residential street, causing serious confusion and distress. The driver of the SUV eventually flipped the vehicle before he and two other occupants fled the scene on foot. The vehicle also ran through various stop signs and red lights. Police reported that they were still searching for the people responsible.

Back in October of 2022, it was reported that a motorcyclist had collided with a vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. These types of accidents are quite common, and they occur when drivers fail to shoulder check. Motorcycles in blind spots of drivers making left hand turns are at incredible risk. In this particular accident, the motorcyclist was killed, and the 19-year-old driver was arrested by police.

Challenges Associated with Suing After Crashes Caused by Stolen Vehicles

There are a number of notable challenges associated with lawsuits filed after crashes caused by stolen vehicles. First of all, you need to know that like many other states, Wisconsin is a “tort” or “at-fault” state. This means that in order to file an injury claim and receive compensation, you must hold another negligent party accountable for the crash. In the case of a crash caused by a stolen vehicle, the negligent party is obvious. But the real question is whether you can sue them with any degree of success.

You see, drivers of stolen vehicles are not insured. This means that you will need to sue them directly, and there is no guarantee that they’ll have the funds necessary to cover your damages. In fact, it is highly unlikely that they will have much of a fortune – especially since they are committing criminal acts and behaving in a highly irresponsible manner. While these individuals will likely experience criminal consequences for their actions, you may be stuck paying the cost of your damages after an accident. Speak to your lawyers about potential legal strategies, and don’t give up hope before you book a consultation.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee motorcycle accident lawyers are ready and available to assist you if you have been injured in one of these crashes. With help from these Wisconsin motorcycle accident lawyers, you can strive for the best possible outcome in a highly efficient manner. Although filing a lawsuit after an injury caused by a stolen vehicle can be difficult, it’s not impossible. Book your consultation with motorcycle accident attorneys, and you can receive targeted legal advice based on your specific situation.

