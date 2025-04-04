Green Builder Media’s 9th Annual Sustainability Symposium – Held Virtually April 30 and May 1

Join industry leaders, radical innovators, and climate warriors to forge a sustainable future for our planet.

The Sustainability Symposium 2025 isn’t just another conference. It’s a call to arms. A revolution. A reckoning. The speaker lineup includes Reuven Carlysle, Founder of Earth Finance; Akshat Rathi, Senior Climate Reporter at Bloomberg, Allan Merrill, CEO Beazer Homes; Jacob Atalla, VP Sustainability KB Homes; Laura Kohler, VP Sustainability Kohler.

“The clock isn’t just ticking—it’s racing,” says symposium host, Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. “Climate change, resource depletion, and outdated systems are on a collision course with reality. The good news? The solutions we need are here, and sustainability is unstoppable.”

Wednesday, April 30: Unbridled Innovation

12:00 Kill the Carbon, Keep the Comfort: The Net Zero Revolution is Here!—Sara Gutterman, CEO Green Builder Media The way we design and power our homes is undergoing a massive transformation—and we’re all part of the revolution. Join Gutterman as she unpacks the tech-driven shift from basic energy efficiency to net zero carbon living—where buildings play a pivotal role in generating clean power, reducing resource use, diminishing emissions, and mitigating climate change.

12:30 Burn the Rulebook: The Radical Future of Homebuilding—Allan Merril, CEO Beazer Homes The old way of building? Dead. The future? Smarter, stronger, and built to thrive. Allan Merrill is here to rip up the rulebook and lay out a radical new vision for the homes of tomorrow—where sustainability isn’t a buzzword, it’s the foundation. Where AI and digitalization don’t just tweak efficiency, they transmute how we live.

1:00 Decarbonization Now: The Business Revolution We Can’t Afford to Ignore—Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainable Living Officer, Kohler The greatest economic shift in history isn’t coming—it’s already here. Decarbonization isn’t a feel-good initiative or a long-term goal; it’s an urgent, high-stakes business revolution that’s redefining profit, power, and survival.

1:30 AI & Sustainability: Game-Changer or Apocalypse Machine? AI is coming for everything—but is it the hero or the villain in the fight for a sustainable future? This session rips open the debate and separates the real solutions from the hype.

2:00 Power, Water & Survival: The Race to Keep the Lights On & Taps Flowing—Jacob Atalla, VP Sustainability, KB Homes & Will Sarni, Practice Lead, Water and Nature at Earth Finance Jacob Atalla and Will Sarni are here to pull back the curtain on next-gen water and energy tech that’s rewriting the survival guidebook in a hotter, drier, more unpredictable world. This session provides a hard, fast primer about reshaping entire communities, industries, and micro-economies around smarter, more resilient resource management.

Thursday, May 1: Ready for Anything

12:00 Climate Capitalism: Saving the Planet is the Smartest Investment Yet—Akshat Rathi, Senior Climate Reporter, Bloomberg Forget the outdated myth that saving the planet comes at a cost—climate capitalism is proving that the real money is in sustainability. The Big Truth: It’s now cheaper to save the world than to destroy it. The smartest companies aren’t just cutting emissions—they’re making a killing while doing it.

12:30 ClimateTech Evolution— Scott Tew, VP of Sustainability, Trane Technologies The way we build, power, feed, and live is being completely reengineered—and there’s no turning back. The latest ClimateTech breakthroughs aren’t just upgrades; they’re redefining the rubrics of sustainability, resilience, and self-sufficiency.

1:00 Resiliency Evolution: Building for a World That Won’t Play Nice—Matt Power, Editor in Chief Green Builder Media, Marshall Gobuty, CEO Pearl Homes, and Cynthia Adams, Pearl Certification The climate isn’t waiting. Storms are stronger, heat is relentless, and the old way of building? It’s failing. This powerhouse panel is here to lay out the blueprint for survival. This isn’t about minor upgrades—it’s about making sure the places we live don’t become liabilities.

2:00 Don’t Say the ‘D’ Word: Winning the Climate War in Hostile Territory—Reuven Carlyle, Founder, Earth Finance & Former Washington State Senator They can scrub “climate change” from federal websites. They can pretend ESG is a dirty word. But reality doesn’t care about politics. The planet is heating up. Investors are watching. Customers are demanding action. Smart businesses aren’t waiting for permission—they’re making sustainability a competitive advantage.

“From ClimateTech advancements to financial models that bend the emissions curve, industry leaders and visionaries will discuss how to drive change in key areas like enabling technologies, resilient communities, microgrids, and decarbonization,” Gutterman says. “This event promises to equip participants with insights, case studies, and tangible solutions they need to affect positive change.”

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.