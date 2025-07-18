Gregory C. Yadley Awarded Florida Bar Business Law Section’s Lifetime Achievement Award 

“Greg’s impact on the Business Law Section—and on generations of business lawyers across Florida and beyond—cannot be overstated,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Gregory C. Yadley was awarded the Michael G. Williamson Lifetime Achievement Award by The Florida Bar Business Law Section (BLS) at its Annual Meeting. This is only the second time the prestigious award has been presented, honoring an individual whose extraordinary contributions have left a lasting impact on the legal profession and the BLS.

“Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Business Law Section is profoundly meaningful to me, not only because of what it represents, but because it bears the name of Judge Michael G. Williamson, who was not only a visionary leader and my co-chair on the Section’s Long Range Planning Committee, but also one of my closest friends,” said Greg. “Mike’s integrity, wisdom, and generosity set a standard for all of us, and to receive this award in his name is one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Greg is a past Chair of the BLS and of its Corporations, Securities and Financial Institutions Committee, and he has long served as Chair of the BLS Long Range Planning Committee. His leadership has played a vital role in shaping the Section’s strategic vision and growth.

With a legal career spanning more than 40 years, Greg has advised clients across a wide range of industries and organizational structures—from closely held and family-owned businesses to public companies and nonprofit entities. He is particularly well known for his work in securities law, having counseled clients through initial public offerings, federal disclosure obligations, and complex regulatory matters.

Beyond his legal practice, Greg is deeply committed to the legal profession and legal education. He has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, contributed as a principal author of The Florida Bar Corporate Practice Manual, and currently chairs the annual Federal Securities Institute, a nationally respected program. His dedication to mentorship and professional development also includes service as a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee.

“Greg’s impact on the Business Law Section—and on generations of business lawyers across Florida and beyond—cannot be overstated,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “This award is a well-deserved recognition of his deep knowledge, generous mentorship, and enduring commitment to excellence in the practice of law.”

