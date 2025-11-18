Gregory C. Yadley Named a “Legend” in Florida Trend’s 2025 Florida 500

Outside his legal practice, Greg is deeply committed to philanthropy and civic leadership throughout the Tampa Bay community.

TAMPA, FL — Gregory C. Yadley, Partner at Shumaker, has long been recognized for his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to Florida’s legal and business communities. In acknowledgment of his distinguished career, Greg has been named to Florida Trend’s 2025 Florida 500 under the esteemed category of “Legends,” a designation that highlights those who have consistently made lasting contributions to Florida’s economy and communities.

“Greg’s impact on Florida’s corporate legal landscape and the community cannot be overstated,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “He has shaped policy, elevated standards of practice in law and in philanthropy, and devoted extraordinary time to teaching and mentoring. His recognition as a ‘Legend’ is a fitting tribute to both his legacy and his ongoing leadership.”

With more than 40 years of experience, Greg advises a wide range of clients—from emerging startups and nonprofits to Fortune 500 corporations—on corporate and securities law. His national influence includes serving as the long-time Chair of the Federal Securities Institute and M&A Conference and as Secretary of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. He is also a past Chair of the Florida Bar’s Business Law Section.

Greg’s credentials extend well beyond the courtroom. He has contributed significantly to legal education as an adjunct professor at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law and as a principal contributor to The Florida Bar Corporate Practice Manual.

Outside his legal practice, Greg is deeply committed to philanthropy and civic leadership throughout the Tampa Bay community. He is immediate past Chair of the Florida Orchestra Board of Directors and continues as its Governance Committee Chair. Greg also serves as a member of the Community Foundation Tampa Bay and Chair of the Foundation’s Council of Professional Advisors, as well as a member of The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art and Chair of the Museum’s Collections Committee. He is past Chair of Visit Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts, Inc., and Leadership Tampa Alumni of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, among many others. These roles demonstrate Greg’s belief that strong communities are built through cultural engagement, education, and shared vision. His recognition as a “Legend” reflects a legacy rooted in integrity, innovation, and service—both to his clients and to the community he continues to enrich.

“Throughout my career, I’ve believed that our responsibility extends beyond the practice of law—we must invest in our profession, our colleagues, and our communities. Being recognized in this way is truly meaningful, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve,” said Greg.

