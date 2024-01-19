Gross McGinley Expands Presence in Monroe County

Community Advocates, Victoria Strunk and Loren Speziale to serve diverse legal needs of Pocono Region.

STROUDSBURG, PA – Gross McGinley, a prominent law firm known for its rich history, commitment to excellence, and strong community support, is pleased to announce the expansion of its presence in Monroe County. With the addition of its newest partner, esteemed attorney Victoria Avellino Strunk, Esq., Gross McGinley enhances its commitment and ability to serve the diverse legal needs of the county.

Victoria Avellino Strunk brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at Gross McGinley. A seasoned attorney licensed to practice in all Pennsylvania Commonwealth and US Middle and Eastern Pennsylvania District Courts, Victoria Strunk has a comprehensive understanding of the law. She is a distinguished alumna of the Pennsylvania State University and previously served as a law clerk for the Honorable President Judge Ronald E. Vican of the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas.

“The law can be a powerful tool for improving client decision-making outside the courtroom, leading to success inside the courtroom,” says Strunk. In 2024, she is set to assume the role of President of the Monroe County Bar Association, bridging her wealth of experience and a genuine commitment to the local legal community. Victoria also currently serves a 10-year term on the Board for Pocono Services for Families and Children.

With approximately 50 attorneys, paralegals, and management executives spread between its Lehigh, Northampton, and Monroe County offices, Gross McGinley is dedicated to fostering strong relationships and delivering extraordinary outcomes in nearly all areas of law including domestic/family law, business, criminal, empowerment, estate, litigation, municipal, real estate, sports law, and taxes.

For the third consecutive year, Gross McGinley has been honored with a place on the U.S. News and World Report Best Law Firm list for 2024, achieving Tier 1 and Tier 3 status in the categories of Litigation-Insurance and Personal Injury, respectively.

In 2023, Gross McGinley was recognized by Lehigh Valley Business and Central Penn Business Journal in the Best Places to Work in PA 2023 List. The firm fosters a culture of teamwork, excellence, and a healthy work/life balance.

Gross McGinley is located at 411 Main Street, Suite 101, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. For more information about Gross McGinley’s strategic vision for expanding its presence in Monroe County and the expertise of Victoria Avellino Strunk and Loren L. Speziale, contact Daniel F. Korner at dkorner@grossmcginley.com.

About Gross McGinley

Gross McGinley is a leading law firm in Pennsylvania, providing exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses. With a team of dedicated professionals and a wide breadth of expertise, Gross McGinley is committed to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding client service. At Gross McGinley, we live and breathe our motto — Strong relationships. Extraordinary outlooks. It’s not just about what we do; it’s about how we do it. Our values guide every facet of our work, from how we serve our clients to how we support our team and welcome new members into our firm. Visit grossmcginley.com for services.