Do You Have What It Takes to Grow Your Own Weed Indoors? 

We think so. Growing weed indoors is not difficult, especially when you follow this easy guide to growing weed indoors.

Why It’s Awesome

There are plenty of advantages to growing your own weed indoors – we won’t get into all of them. However, what you do need to know is that growing weed inside, as compared to outdoors, makes it much easier for you to take control of the light, temperature, air, and humidity inside your grow room.

You’ll be able to offer your plants a more stable growing environment and dramatically improve the productivity of your plants, especially if you live in an area with an unpredictable climate.

Just keep in mind that growing weed indoors does have a few challenges, too, namely that you may have more difficulties with heat transfer and finding enough vertical space.

Learning the Ropes

Once you pick your desired strain of marijuana (indica, sativa, hybrid, auto-flowering – the choices are endless!) your next step will be to set up your grow room and learn the ins and outs of indoor growing.

You’ll need some equipment that you wouldn’t need for an outdoor set-up – namely, you will want to invest in a high-quality set of lights, a mechanical timer, a fan, a carbon filter, and a hygrometer/thermometer.

With the right tools, you’ll be able to move quickly and successfully through each stage of the growing process, including germination, seedling development, the vegetative stage, the flowering stage, and finally – harvest time!

Savoring the Finished Product

Don’t rush to try your finished product! Before you can enjoy it, you’ll need to trim, harvest, and cure your buds. It can take a few weeks to do this successfully – but don’t worry, after five weeks, you’ll be enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Setup Cost for Growing Marijuana Indoors

Remember, starting an indoor grow is more expensive than outdoor grow because you need to control the environment that your plant is in. That said, indoor grow setup costs can range from $10 – $75 per square foot marking $50 / square foot as an average.

Your funds will be used to purchase grow LED lights, temperature systems, and of course, humidity control.

New to growing marijuana indoors? Make sure you check out this helpful infographic, which will tell you everything you need to know about growing marijuana indoors in an easy-to-follow visual format. Just click the image below!