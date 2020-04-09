Quick and Easy Tips to Help You Excel in Law School

Make a schedule and stick to it. It is important to develop good habits right from the early days.

It isn’t easy to be successful in law school. Unlike the other exams that you appear for in other postgraduate courses, the final score in law school accounts for 100% of your grade in most classes. So, what should you do to navigate the trials and stand out in your law school?

Look at law school as a full-time job

One sure-shot method to get success in your law school is by treating the school as a place of employment. So, you never bunk any class simply because you wish to sleep a little more in the morning, or because you are scared of being called on.

Further, make a schedule and stick to it. It is important to develop good habits right from the early days. At the start of every day, set aside an hour or so to plan your day. Make it reasonable and achievable, and then try to stick to this plan. Always have a calendar around your desk and mark on it all your classes. You should treat your classes as meetings. So, you have to try your best to be productive in all the periods. Make good use of the downtime to do your readings or work on a project.

Find the old class outline

Right at the start of the semester, you should try to locate the outdated class outlines. There might be a slight change in the syllabus from the last year. Having an outline is great to understand the trajectory of the class. It isn't easy to understand the overall score with an ongoing reading on an everyday basis. The professors at law school like to be elusive.

To know what is ahead, you should peruse the outline. You can use it to rephrase the questions of the professor. They are asking all these questions to lead you in the direction of what follows in subsequent classes. Mostly, a decent outline will have necessary notes from all the class sessions. Thus, it will give you a fair idea of where you are and where you are supposed to reach. However, you don’t have to rely 100% on this tool.

As the class progresses, compile your own outline and notes

Old outlines will serve as a broad overview, but you should make your own outline and organize reading notes to have a summary of every week. You don't have to wait till the weekend or a holiday to make notes. Do it side by side. When you do this, as you go, you'll have enough time to edit it before your finals. Don't bother about the format and pick anything that works well for you.

Try to find out what your professor is interested in

To know about what your professor is interested in, you should read their resume. Further, take a step ahead and research or review the law articles written by them. Try to find out all their latest publications.

For instance, if your professor spent at least a year or more in researching and writing about a nuance in the law, then be assured that nuance is 100% on their mind. Consequently, this nuance could end up on the finals.

You should try your best to figure out what your professor is thinking. It will give you clarity on how you are supposed to answer the questions in the exam.

Take time to solve past exam papers

Most law schools offer students old exams. You can ask your TA or the professor for past tests. After you are close to the end of the class, you can start solving these papers, taking reference from your thoroughly compiled outline. Try to solve the paper in the stipulated time frame. Follow all the restrictions, as applicable in the exam.

Once done, you should take your time to check your responses with the model answers. If you find a lot of discrepancies, try to understand and memorize the model answers and then re-write the exam. It is one of the best practices for your law exam. If you are scared of the exam, this drill will help you get rid of all the exam jitters.

So, these are five of the most helpful tips to guide you for your law school exams. If you follow these tips wisely, you are surely going to excel in law school. Now, if you have any queries or questions related to law schools or legal help, you can write to us in the comment section below.