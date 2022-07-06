Growing Concerns About Undocumented Migrants Working and Learning in Missouri

Despite their illegal status, undocumented students in Missouri are still managing to pursue scholarships in the state.

Most Missouri residents probably aren’t aware of how many workers and students in the state are actually undocumented migrants. You can often find these individuals working in the construction industry, laboring for long hours for relatively little pay and no benefits. Students at colleges in Missouri are also struggling to pursue scholarships, even though they are not legally allowed to be in the country. These concerns are part of a nationwide debate about illegal immigration and border security.

Undocumented Construction Workers Discovered in Missouri

On November 12th of 2021, the Missouri Times reported that dozens of undocumented immigrants had been shipped to Missouri to work on construction sites in St. Charles County. These workers were reportedly being given very little pay, and they were also forced to work over 10 hours each day, six days a week. They were also reportedly paid in cash at the end of each week and given no benefits whatsoever. One of the workers was interviewed, and he stated that he traveled to Missouri because the pay was better than what he was receiving in Texas. Many of these workers left family members behind in Texas.

Various business leaders criticized local government authorities for not enforcing immigration laws in the state. However, the issues run deeper than immigration laws. Workplace safety is another major concern. If one of these migrants becomes injured, they cannot pursue compensation through Workers’ Compensation or any other state-run organization.

Undocumented College Students Are Pursuing Scholarships in Missouri

Despite their illegal status, undocumented students in Missouri are still managing to pursue scholarships in the state. A director of a scholarship program in Missouri explained that some undocumented migrants are protected under DACA, and this allows them to apply for a social security number. This can allow them to pursue scholarships within the state, but not federal scholarships. These scholarships can be quite useful, as undocumented students are charged the same tuition rates as international students.

