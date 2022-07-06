How Does an EB-5 Visa Work in Massachusetts?

The EB-5 visa isn’t granted to just anyone, and there are relatively strict guidelines.

If you are planning on emigrating to Massachusetts, you might be considering an EB-5 visa. While this is just one type of “green card” that can help immigrants settle in the United States, it offers a number of notable benefits. If you have a considerable investment available and you’re ready to bring your wealth into Massachusetts, this might be the most effective choice for you. However, applying for an EB-5 visa can be a complex and daunting process.

This process becomes much easier when you enlist the help of a qualified, experienced immigration attorney in Massachusetts. These legal professionals can guide you through the application process in an efficient, seamless manner. Getting help from an attorney can ensure that you’re not making any simple mistakes as you attempt to emigrate to the United States. In addition, a qualified attorney can help overcome any obstacles you might face as you try to obtain an EB-5 visa.

What is the EB-5 Visa?

An EB-5 visa is a type of immigrant visa. Unlike non-immigrant visas such as tourism visas or student visas, this type of visa allows you to live in the United States on a permanent basis. Like many other types of immigrant visas, the EB-5 is highly specialized and targets certain individuals. It is considered an “investment visa,” as it encourages those with considerable sums of money to come into the nation and contribute to the national economy. The EB-5 was first created in 1990 to stimulate growth and create jobs.

How Do You Get the EB-5 Visa?

The EB-5 visa isn’t granted to just anyone, and there are relatively strict guidelines. In addition, you should know that only around 10,000 of these visas are granted to foreign nationals each year. In order to qualify, you need to invest in a new “commercial enterprise” anywhere within Massachusetts. This could be as simple as a new restaurant, or it could be a major corporation founded on American soil.

In order to qualify, you need to do the following:

Invest $1,000,000 into a “targeted employment area” (TEA)

Create 10 new full-time jobs for U.S. workers

Note that you may have to invest more if your business is not within a TEA, and hiring your own family members does not count towards the second requirement.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Boston area for a qualified, experienced immigration attorney, there are plenty of qualified, experienced legal professionals available. Moving to the United States is a major life decision, and it makes sense to work with the best attorney you can find. If you take this process seriously, you can avoid making common mistakes. Your attorney can also help you overcome any issues that might crop up, such as a rejected application. Book your consultation today and strive towards the EB-5 visa in an efficient manner.