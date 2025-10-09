A Guide for Independent Mothers: What You Need to Know About Your Legal Rights as a Single Parent

Single mothers have the right to seek support, ensure their job security, and get financial assistance to raise their children.

There has been a notable increase in American families headed by single mothers. A 2023 survey has found that there are 7.3 million single mothers in the US, which makes up more than 4 in 5 single parents. Many single moms experience financial difficulties as they generally have lower incomes, and they often have to cope with child support issues. What’s more, they constantly struggle to meet basic needs such as food, housing, and utilities, but they’re unable to earn more since they’re forced to reduce work hours to care for their children.

Although child support can help to cover a fraction of the cost to raise children, many single parents know that it’s not enough to cover emergencies or pay the cost of special healthcare needs. Knowing your legal rights can help you access financial and social benefits, prevent discrimination, and challenge unfair practices that may affect your job security or keep you away from employment opportunities. If you’re a mom who’s raising children on your own, here’s what you need to know about your legal rights as a single parent.

The Right to Seek Support from Your Child’s Father

If you’re pregnant and are choosing to raise your child alone because the father is not committed or he’s already in another relationship, you may think that establishing paternity is completely unnecessary. However, it is recommended to do so if you want to get child support benefits. Establishing paternity also makes your child eligible for their father’s medical benefits or inheritance, and more importantly, it can lead to increased fatherly involvement in your little one’s life. Studies show that having an involved father can have positive effects on children, such as fewer behavioral problems, higher academic achievement, better self esteem, and greater social skills. So when you think about it, establishing paternity not only results in better financial support for your child, but it also contributes to their emotional health and overall wellbeing.

There are two ways to establish paternity, and it all depends on how willing the father is to do it. If he’s willing, the father can sign a Voluntary Acknowledgement of Paternity (VAP) at the hospital after the birth of your child. If the father is unable to do so right away, he can sign the VAP at a later date in probate court. On the other hand, if the father refuses to acknowledge his child, you may file a court case to establish paternity. Typically, a DNA test will be required to determine your child’s biological father, then a court order will be released that details the father’s rights and responsibilities regarding child support, visitation, and custody.

Workplace Rights

Discrimination against single mothers in the workplace is fairly common since they’re often perceived to be less capable, less responsible, and less committed than women who don’t have children. In most cases, they’re denied promotions or job opportunities, especially for professional roles. Single moms are also more vulnerable to job losses since they have to deal with the challenges of balancing work responsibilities with sole-parenting duties.

One recent example of a single mother who was laid off from work is Nykia Hamilton from South Carolina, who went viral on July 2025 for running a 12-hour Burger King shift completely on her own. Hamilton was praised for her initiative and hard work, but the following month, she told her TikTok followers that she was fired by the fast food chain for “attendance issues.” In a tearful video, the single mother of three said that Burger King fired her because she was late as she has been taking care of her children. “My kids come first,” Hamilton said. “I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them.”

Single moms can cope with job loss by exploring alternative income streams such as starting a small business, or taking online courses to enhance their qualifications and increase their chances of getting hired. To avoid getting laid off in the first place though, be sure to know your workplace rights from the get go. If you need to take a leave for family or health issues, the Family and Medical Leave Act can provide you up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave per year. If you’re pregnant, note that the Pregnancy Discrimination Act prohibits discrimination based on pregnancy or childbirth in aspects of employment such as hiring and promotions. You should also be familiar with your state’s Pregnancy Laws since each state has different policies on approved pregnancy disability leaves. If you live in California, for instance, you can get four months of pregnancy disability leave, and employers cannot refuse to reinstate you once you return to your job.

The Right to Get Financial Assistance

Many government institutions provide financial assistance and benefits for single mothers, so be familiar with the rules to get the help that you need. To get food assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), single moms with children as young as 8 must be employed, but women who are pregnant are exempt from the work requirements. You can also get cash benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to pay for food, housing, or child care. Every state has its own unique TANF requirements, but one common rule is that you must be a resident of the state where you’re applying.

Single mothers have the right to seek support, ensure their job security, and get financial assistance to raise their children. Know your legal rights as a single parent to prevent discrimination, challenge unfair practices, and make sound decisions for your child’s wellbeing and future.