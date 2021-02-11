Guide to Top 10 International Schools in Hong Kong

So, which will be your pick for your little one?

Hong Kong has a lot of expensive international schools, and this is no surprise. Competition is fierce, but this does not mean that finding a good school for your child is impossible. Below is a list of the top 10 international schools in Hong Kong that will help you make an informed decision.

Top Best Schools in Hong Kong

Kellet School- Kellet is a highly popular international school in Hong Kong for ages 4 to 18. It has excellent facilities such as a spacious and bright setting, high-tech classrooms, a vast auditorium, and a sky track. Here the language of instruction is English, while the languages taught are Latin, German, Mandarin, Spanish, and French. CDNIS- CDNIS or the Canadian International School of Hong Kong is an independent school with more than 300 staff and 1800 students that are united with shared values, excellence in achievement, and the happiness of learning. With all 15 classes on one campus, all are capable of forming long-lasting relationships and strong bonds. DBS- DBS or the Diocesan Boys’ School is in Kowloon. It is amid the oldest schools in Hong Kong. Their mission is to offer a liberal education that rests on Christian principles. This is one of the grant-aided schools, and their medium of instruction is English. Harbour School- This is both a primary and an international secondary school that considers kids as complex individuals with different backgrounds, personalities, goals, and needs, thus adopting an approach of customized learning. The school has gained ample recognition for its educational excellence that focuses on resilience, innovation, creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving. International Montessori School Hong Kong- This school offers a Montessori course in a wonderful dual-language setting of Putonghua and English. The IMS integrated helps in catering to the various development requirements for the growing individual, thus giving children the chance to explore their passions and guide them in developing the skills they require for being successful both in school and in life. JIS- JIS or the Japanese International School Hong Kong was established in 1997, having a huge campus situated in Tai Po. This school offers international and Japanese families a good educational experience for kids. SIS- SIS or Singapore International School Hong Kong offers students a conducive setting for a holistic, future-oriented education that is anchored in the bilingual academic program, including children of every nationality. Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong- This school includes students aged between 3 and 11 years. The staffs offer students an extremely rich educational experience. Through their engaging and broad thematic curriculum, they aim to nurture and supporting compassionate, thoughtful leaders and establishing foundations for flourishing life-long learning. Discovery Montessori International School- This school offers a bilingual education in Mandarin and English to students aged 1-12 years. They currently have more than 600 students and maintain strong volunteerism and parent support. Mount Kelly School Hong Kong- This school offers a British school style education that rests on the English National Curriculum that helps students prepare and appear for the entrance examination to the UK. The school offers education to students aged 5-13 years.

So, which will be your pick for your little one? For best results, do some research and get some suggestions prior to making the final choice.