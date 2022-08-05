Handling Finances During the Divorce Process

There is light at the end of the tunnel and after the transitional period is complete, individuals have a new life waiting for them.

There are several factors that need to be considered during the divorce process. Anyone who is getting a divorce will have to keep their own wellbeing in mind as well as the wellbeing of their children. During the divorce process, regular bills will keep coming is as well as additional expenses for moving out and related factors.

When two individuals are married, they usually use the income of both spouses to support all their expenses. However, when the divorce occurs there is usually a lot of conflict over who will pay for what. The best way to sort this out is by getting in touch with an attorney who specializes in divorce matters. With their advice, a person can proceed forward with caution and only make decisions that work in their best interests while maintaining legal boundaries.

It is vital that a person speaks to a lawyer right away because the early months after a divorce determine what will happen later on. In all cases, Florida law compels both parents to contribute whatever they can financially to support the children under their care. There are detailed child support guidelines that must be understood properly and then followed. Child support takes into consideration the cost of health insurance, the cost of day care expenses, and the cost of private school as well. The good news regarding child support is that it is always modifiable as long as a person can provide proof of a change in income.

Will Alimony be Given or Paid After Divorce in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?

When a divorce occurs in Florida, the spouse that earns the higher amount of income may be required to provide support to the spouse who does not earn as much. Florida law enables several different types of alimony based on the specific details of the case. They allow permanent alimony, durational alimony, and lump sum alimony as well.

The length of the marriage and the disparity of the income between the spouses are amongst some of the most important factors that are taken into consideration when such a decision is being made.

