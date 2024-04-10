Hannah M. Compton Joins AMIkids Tampa Board of Trustees, Fulfilling Passion for Children and Community Service 

Her appointment to the Board of Trustees of AMIkids Tampa is a natural extension of her commitment to fostering positive change.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Attorney Hannah M. Compton has been appointed to the AMIkids Tampa Board of Trustees, reinforcing her commitment to serving children and giving back to the Tampa Bay community. With a passion for youth empowerment and community betterment, Hannah is poised to work alongside fellow AMIKids Board members helping at-risk youth discover their full potential and guiding them on their paths to a positive future.

“We are very excited for Hannah to join the Board of Trustees for AMIkids Tampa. It’s already clear that Hannah’s unique skillset, talents, and energy are going to be great assets for the school and the Board going forward,” said Andrew Peluso, President of the AMIkids Board of Trustees.

For more than 55 years, AMIkids has empowered 160,000+ young people across the country by helping them discover their full potential through the AMIkids Personal Growth Model, which combines education and workforce development, treatment, and behavior and skills training.

“I am deeply honored to join the Board of Trustees of AMIkids Tampa, where I can help support their mission and encourage these amazing young people to not only believe in themselves but also to never give up and know that I won’t give up on them either,” said Hannah. “I look forward to working with fellow Board members to ensure that our youth are not only nurtured but are also unlocking their potential to be prepared for a bright future.”

Hannah is an associate in Shumaker’s Labor and Employment Service Line. She represents employers and provides litigation defense for current and former employees. Hannah’s practice focuses on employment discrimination and wage cases, drafting employee handbooks and employment agreements, and conducting workplace trainings and workplace investigations for employers. Additionally, Hannah routinely works alongside her clients to counsel them on enforcement of non-competition and non-solicit agreements.

Driven by her love for children and a desire to give back to the community, Hannah also serves as a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay, and she is a member of the Leadership Tampa Bay Class of 2024 and a Committee Member for the Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers, Young Lawyers Division.

Her appointment to the Board of Trustees of AMIkids Tampa is a natural extension of her commitment to fostering positive change.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.